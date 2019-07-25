Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Limerick keep the faith with team for Kilkenny clash
Watch Limerick vs Kilkenny live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm on Saturday
Last Updated: 26/07/19 6:55pm
John Kiely has kept the faith with the Limerick XV that overcame Tipperary in the Munster final, ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.
William O'Donoghue retains his spot ahead of Darragh O'Donovan, as Kiely opts to keep the impact of Shane Dowling and Seamus Flanagan in reserve.
The Treaty are two steps away from defending the Liam MacCarthy Cup, but know the scale of their task on Saturday evening. Having met the Cats in both 2017 and 2018, Limerick appreciate they will get nothing easy.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
Limerick team to face Kilkenny:
1. Nickie Quaid
2. Seán Finn
3. Mike Casey
4. Richie English
5. Diarmuid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon
7. Dan Morrissey
8. Cian Lynch
9. William O'Donoghue
10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Kyle Hayes
12. Tom Morrissey
13. Aaron Gillane
14. Graeme Mulcahy
15. Peter Casey
Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues next weekend, with the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-finals down for decision.
You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us@SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews atwww.skysports.com/gaa.