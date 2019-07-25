Limerick keep the faith with team for Kilkenny clash

John Kiely is plotting a return to the All-Ireland final

John Kiely has kept the faith with the Limerick XV that overcame Tipperary in the Munster final, ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

William O'Donoghue retains his spot ahead of Darragh O'Donovan, as Kiely opts to keep the impact of Shane Dowling and Seamus Flanagan in reserve.

William O'Donoghue has impressed since breaking into the starting XV this summer

The Treaty are two steps away from defending the Liam MacCarthy Cup, but know the scale of their task on Saturday evening. Having met the Cats in both 2017 and 2018, Limerick appreciate they will get nothing easy.

Limerick team to face Kilkenny:

1. Nickie Quaid

2. Seán Finn

3. Mike Casey

4. Richie English

5. Diarmuid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon

7. Dan Morrissey

8. Cian Lynch

9. William O'Donoghue

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Kyle Hayes

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Graeme Mulcahy

15. Peter Casey

