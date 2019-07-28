Sky Live: Wexford vs Tipperary in the All-Ireland Hurling semi-final

Liam Sheedy is looking to guide Tipp back to the promised land

Wexford face Tipperary in the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports.

En route to the Munster final, Tipperary lost a key forward to a cruciate injury, prompting many to question if they have what it takes to land the Liam MacCarthy. As they made their way through the summer, they set up an All-Ireland semi-final with Wexford.

While the above description matches Tipp's 2019 summer to date, we're referring to 2001.

18 years ago, Tipperary managed to overcome Wexford and proceed to land the biggest prize of all, despite losing John Leahy to injury. The Mullinahone man was revered as one of the most dangerous forwards in the game.

After Leahy's injury, they rallied to claim the Munster title, before playing out a barnstorming All-Ireland semi-final with the Model County, progressing after a replay to the All-Ireland final.

John Leahy was stretchered off during their Munster semi-final win over Clare

Can they repeat the trick in the absence of Patrick 'Bonner' Maher?

'Bonner' Maher's injury marred the victory over Limerick earlier this summer

Since Liam Sheedy's side have lost the Lorrha-Dorrha man, things haven't been the same. The panache with which they played earlier in the summer, with comprehensive wins over Cork, Waterford and Clare has disappeared. Since then, they fell to a harrowing Munster final loss to Limerick before labouring past Laois.

It would appear the Premier are stuck in a rut right now - can they fight their way back out?

Tipp have lost their X-factor, and can't call upon one of their key men. However, the Premier County has been in this position before. Will history repeat itself?

While there could be several parallels drawn to Tipp's 2001 odyssey, Wexford hurling finds itself in a far different space.

That Yellowbellies team was a side perhaps on the wane. While they did contest two more All-Ireland semi-finals in the coming years, it was an ageing outfit, amidst concerns about the long-term future of hurling in the county.

Fast-forward 18 years and the Model County are in a far more robust state. June 30, 2019 will live long in the memory for Wexford's hurling community, as they recorded a Leinster double at minor and senior. Three consecutive provincial titles at U21 earlier this decade would suggest the small ball is in rude health in the southeast.

However, while there is a bright forecast for the future, this is all about the here and now for Davy Fitzgerald's group.

In the third year of the Clare native's reign, they finally made their breakthrough with silverware, claiming the Bob O'Keeffe Cup for the first time since 2004.

While they enjoyed the provincial triumph, it's clear that Davy Fitz will have instilled a hunger in this side. They're not going to be satisfied with just a Leinster title - they're gunning for more.

Will they get over the line on Sunday afternoon?

What are the experts saying?

"If Tipp get ahead and get five or six points clear, the game will then be played on their terms" O'Connor feels the Premier have the firepower to win

Where can I watch it?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting underway from 2.30pm.