Joe Canning says he couldn't enjoy watching the All-Ireland semi-finals

This summer has been different for Joe Canning. Having missed the bulk of Galway's championship run, he found his intercounty season over after his comeback game in which the Tribesmen lost to Dublin.

Given that the Westerners have been in the business end of the championship in recent years, it was an unfamiliar feeling to be watching last weekend's semi-final drama unfold on the television.

"No, that's being straight out," said the Portumna man, when asked if he was able to enjoy watching the two epics in Croke Park.

"I think anybody that's involved that would want to be in those situations, playing in an All-Ireland semi-final, I don't think they'd enjoy it really if truth be told.

"But yeah, that's life. You're trying to be a supporter in a way and just look at the hurling, because it's obviously something you love, the game. But to kind of enjoy it as a spectacle but you don't enjoy it as a... you know what I mean. It's a weird one really."

Canning came on as a second-half substitute against Dublin to make his only championship appearance of 2019

A weekend of huge drama unfolded on Jones' Road over the two days, as Tipperary and Kilkenny progressed to the All-Ireland final.

Both provincial winners were eliminated, prompting many to suggest that the extended lay-off after the Munster and Leinster finals is a disadvantage.

However, the 2017 Hurler of the Year rubbished such a notion: "I heard it the other day on the radio, [they were] saying that because there's no provincial winner in [the All-Ireland final], is it a problem?

"We won the last two Leinsters and we were in the All-Ireland for two years. Very short memories, some people. I wouldn't read much into that at all.

"It seems to be more Munster teams. Cork won two Munsters (2017 and 2018) and they didn't get to the final.

"I think we've bucked that trend in the two previous years."

2:20 Limerick became the eighth Munster-winning side to lose in the All-Ireland semi-final this decade Limerick became the eighth Munster-winning side to lose in the All-Ireland semi-final this decade

The fallout from the semi-finals sparked a debate about tactics in hurling, and Canning stressed that the sport has never been as complex.

"To say Kilkenny don't use tactics is a bit disrespectful to them. Every team does," he mused. "There's a large amount. If you just think you can go out and hurl, and not care about what the other team does, you'll be beaten more often than not.

"I remember starting off...I think it was my third or fourth game with Galway. You had half-backs that are legends of the game, and all they did, not saying all they did, but they got the ball and just drove it down the field. They didn't care where the ball went. Whereas now if you did that, you'd be whipped off after two minutes. Teams back then couldn't live with what's happening now. Tactically and scoring-wise and stuff like that, puck-out wise.

"I think you'd be living under a stone if you weren't [doing] tactics in some way or form. It's all about trying to implement your own tactics on the other team, trying to win that battle area because you don't want to play it on their terms either because they're used to doing that and it suits their style."

