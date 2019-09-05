Clare hurling joint-manager Gerry O'Connor steps aside

O'Connor and Moloney have worked together in charge of Clare teams throughout the decade

Joint-manager of the Clare senior hurlers, Gerry O'Connor, has stepped aside.

Three years after he took up the reins alongside Donal Moloney, O'Connor has resigned. The duo had enjoyed a hugely successful period in charge of the county's underage teams, before getting the senior job ahead of the 2017 season following the departure of Davy Fitzgerald.

Gerry O'Connor has stepped down as joint manager of the Clare senior hurlers. pic.twitter.com/cfG5zfnItT — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) September 5, 2019

It remains unclear as to whether Moloney will remain at the helm.

During their three-year stint, the duo guided the Banner County to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2018, where they narrowly lost out to reigning champions Galway by a point after a replay.

However, the 2019 campaign wasn't as successful, as Clare failed to make it through the Munster round robin, despite picking up two wins.

