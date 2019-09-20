Shane O'Brien named as Westmeath's new hurling manager

Shane O'Brien will take over in the Lake County

Westmeath GAA have revealed that Shane O'Brien will be their next senior hurling manager.

Cuala man O'Brien was a coach under Joe Quaid last season, and also worked under the Limerick man in Kildare during the 2018 Christy Ring Cup winning campaign.

Quaid's departure after just one season in the helm was a controversial one, with the former Treaty shot-stopper publicly expressing his displeasure.

O'Brien will bring a wealth of experience, having managed Trinity College in the Fitzgibbon Cup, the Dublin Camogie team, and he also worked with the Dublin U21 hurlers in their Leinster winning run in 2011.

O'Brien, second from left, celebrates Westmeath's National League promotion earlier this year

O'Brien's appointment is subject to ratification by the county board.

Westmeath have made forward strides in recent years, with positive underage results, and their promotion earlier this year means they will compete in Division 1 of the National Hurling League.

O'Brien will be eager to continue the progress made in recent seasons, as they aim for league survival and a Joe McDonagh Cup triumph.

"I believe we have found a super candidate in Shane," said county board chairman Billy Foley.

"I would like to thank the members of the selection committee for their hard work over the past number of weeks at coming to this point."