Kieran Kingston returns as Cork's senior hurling manager

Kingston will return to the Cork hot seat

Kieran Kingston will take charge of the Cork senior hurlers for a second time, and Donal Óg Cusack has been nominated as the minor boss.

Kingston stepped away in 2017 after leading the Rebels to a Munster title, but on Sunday night it was announced that he will return, pending ratification.

In the wake of John Meyler's departure this summer, the Tracton man became the early front-runner after reports that he was the favoured candidate among the playing panel. Having enjoyed provincial success with the side two years ago, he will be eager to oversee further progress as the county chases its first Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph since 2005.

Diarmuid O'Sullivan will once again join Kingston on the sideline, as will ex-Dublin boss Ger Cunningham.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Donal Óg Cusack has been nominated as the new minor manager, with Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and Tom Kenny coming in as selectors.

Cusack recently worked with the Clare senior hurlers

Pat Ryan will take charge of the U20s.

County chairperson Tracey Kennedy spoke of her enthusiasm upon the announcement.

"I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of the appointments process, and honoured to be putting these names before County Board on Tuesday night," she said.

"We did not want to rush into any decisions, and the length of the process is indicative both of the extent of our consultation and the number of excellent people who were willing to talk to us about Cork hurling.

"I truly believe that we now have a structure in place which will ensure that we can always secure the best people to lead Cork teams, on a clear pathway for both coaches and players from underage all the way through to senior."