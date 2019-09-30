Camogie Player of the Year nominees announced

Galway beat Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final

The nominees for the Camogie Association/WGPA Players' Player of the Year award have been announced, with Niamh Kilkenny and Sarah Dervan of Galway, and Kilkenny's Michelle Quilty vying for the top honour.

The Tribeswomen won their third title with a 3-14 to 0-17 final win over the Noresiders earlier this month.

Niamh Kilkenny scored 0-4 in the decider, while captain Dervan was a rock in defence all season long.

Quilty led the scoring charge for the Cats all year as they reached their sixth final in seven years, but they were unable to get over the line in the decider, and manager Ann Downey stepped aside in the wake of the defeat.

"The Players' Player of the Year Award is a special honour for our nominees with unique recognition from their peers," said Chairperson of the WGPA Maria Kinsella .

"Best wishes to all of the nominees and we hope everyone has a brilliant night of celebrations at the All-Star Awards."

The overall winners will be announced on the night of the 16th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards on October 19.

Senior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Sarah Dervan (Galway), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny)

Intermediate Player of the Year Shortlist:

Pamela Greville (Westmeath), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary)

Junior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Patrice Diggin (Kerry), Sara Murphy (Kerry), Rebecca Noonan (Limerick)