Five huge GAA club games this weekend

Cian Lynch and Patrickswell are gunning to bring down 2016 All-Ireland champions Na Piarsaigh

We pick out five huge clashes ahead of what is a stacked weekend of club GAA action.

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell (Limerick SHC final)

Na Piarsaigh are looking to cap a remarkable decade. The city club won their first county title in 2011 - on Sunday afternoon in the Gaelic Grounds they're looking for their sixth.

Their class is evident, and four Munster titles and one All-Ireland are a testament to that.

However, they come up against a Patrickswell side who will be confident of reclaiming the crown they last won in 2016. 'The Well' came out on top when the two sides met earlier in the campaign, and buoyed by county trio Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes, they're not found wanting for star quality.

It's notoriously difficult to pick a winner, and it could be an epic.

Na Piarsaigh are being managed by former Tipp boss Michael Ryan

Cuala v St Vincent's (Dublin SHC semi-final)

2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champions Cuala were knocked out at the Dublin semi-final stage 12 months ago, but exacted revenge for that loss in some style against Kilmacud Crokes two weeks ago. While Con O'Callaghan grabbed all the headlines for scoring 2-3 from play on his return to the small ball, the Dalkey side's performance was about much more than any one individual display.

They face a stiff test in the form of St Vincent's, who are gunning to reach their first final since 2010. The Marino club secured an impressive extra-time win over holders Ballyboden St Enda's in the quarter-final, with county star John Hetherton scoring 0-19.

Con O'Callaghan is the favourite to win the Footballer of the Year award, but focus has now switched to helping Cuala in the Dublin SHC

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Clare (Kilkenny SHC quarter-final)

Current Tommy Moore Cup holders Ballyhale are looking to become the first team to defend the Kilkenny title since they did it themselves in 2009.

Henry Shefflin's charges were awesome in their run to St Patrick's Day last year, but through experience know how many potential pitfalls lie in the Noreside competition.

2013 and 2015 champs Clara stand in their way in Saturday's quarter-final, and will fancy their chances of causing a major upset.

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are bidding to defend their county title

Ballintubber v Ballina (Mayo SFC semi-final)

Last year's winners Ballintubber will meet a stiff challenge when they meet Ballina at MacHale Park.

Ballina overcame a fancied Breaffy side in the quarter-final, and will be looking to take another scalp on Saturday evening.

The 2018 Connacht finalists remain favourites, with firepower in the form and Cillian and Diarmuid O'Connor, and they've a proven track record of getting results at this time of the year.

Balintubber are looking for a fifth triumph of the decade

Gaoth Dobhair v Kilcar (Donegal SFC semi-final)

The reigning Donegal and Ulster champions face a huge test on Sunday afternoon, and come into the tie as underdogs when they face 2017 county winners Kilcar.

Paddy McBrearty and Co will be looking to win back the title, after an unsuccessful defence in 2018 which ended in a quarter-final loss to Naomh Conaill.

The Gaeltacht club are no strangers to causing an upset, and pushed Corofin hard in the All-Ireland semi-final. Whoever comes out on top will fancy themselves in the decider.