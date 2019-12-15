Sunday GAA round-up: Clare beat Tipperary in Munster Senior League

Robert Byrne of Tipperary in action against Aidan McCarthy of Clare

Preparations for 2020 continued on Sunday afternoon, with the preseason tournaments rumbling on.

Sunday's intercounty GAA results Munster Senior League Tipperary 1-19 Clare 2-17 Walsh Cup Westmeath 0-17 Dublin 1-22 Carlow 0-22 Laois 3-19 Kehoe Cup Offaly 1-24 Down 2-18 Wicklow 0-24 Meath 1-21 O'Byrne Cup Longford 1-13 Carlow 0-10

In the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior League, Clare overcame All-Ireland champions Tipperary in Nenagh.

Under the guidance of Brian Lohan, the Banner defeated the All-Ireland champions by a single point. First-half goals from Ian Galvin and Seadna Morey set Clare on their way as Tom Fox found the net for the Premier County. 0-14 from Jason Forde was not enough for Liam Sheedy's team as they fell to a narrow defeat thanks to a late Aidan McCarthy point.

Liam Sheedy and Brian Lohan shake hands after the match

In the Walsh Cup, Dublin opened their campaign with a six-point win over Westmeath. Shane O'Brien's charges had beaten Carlow last weekend, but suffered a home defeat after an Aidan Mellet goal helped Mattie Kenny's side get off to a winning start.

Mark Schutte made his Dublin return after injury trouble

Meanwhile, Laois overcame Carlow, 3-19 to 0-22 as Colm Bonner's team fell to their second defeat of the campaign.

In the Kehoe Cup, Michael Fennelly's Offaly overcame Down at Abbotstown as the clash between Wicklow and Meath ended level.

The majority of the weekend's O'Byrne Cup ties took place on Saturday, but Longford and Carlow met in Pearse Park. It was the home side that came out on top, building on last week's win over Kildare.