Dan McCormack hoping Brendan Maher delivers once more for Borris-Ileagh

Borris-Ileagh's Brendan Maher, Kevin Maher and Dam McCormack celebrate their All-Ireland semi-final win

Earlier this week, the high winds and rain of Storm Brendan battered the entire island of Ireland.

On Sunday afternoon, Borris-Ileagh will be hoping another Brendan will do damage - this time Brendan Maher as the Tipperary star looks to continue his remarkable form.

The Tipperary kingpins have benefited from the three-time All-Star's eye-catching performances throughout the season, and he'll be hoping to deliver one more time against Ballyhale Shamrocks in the AIB All-Ireland final.

"The last two games really," smiled Dan McCormack when asked about Maher's hot form, referencing the wins over Ballygunner and St Thomas'.

"Against Ballygunner he got the point off the left after flicking the ball into his hand, and we thought that was it.

"Then (against St Thomas') he went off and he scored a point that I'd find hard to score with a full hurley off the left-hand side. He's been doing it year-in, year-out for us and obviously he's doing it on a national stage with Borris-Ileigh and he's getting all the plaudits that he deserves, but the people of Borris-Ileigh probably aren't as shocked or surprised as anyone else to see it because they've seen it so much with Brendan."

Maher's late score with a broken stick was the talk of the country, and it even surprised his teammates.

"I wasn't even aware of it when it happened," McCormack recounted. "But I knew from the sound of the strike that he was after breaking his hurley but I just thought that he was after cracking it down the middle and then when he scored the point off the left, I thought 'brilliant' but then I saw him throw away the hurley and I wasn't too sure what he was doing. It's fairly uncharacteristic of Brendan to get as carried away as he did. You see the photographs after and it was an unbelievable score."

Maher celebrates after the semi-final win two weeks ago

But the ecstasy of the dramatic win over the Galway champs was quickly parked. Focus has switched to Sunday, as they aim to win the club's second All-Ireland title, 33 years after they first achieved the triumph.

"It's hugely exciting, everyone is just on a high," continued McCormack.

"[The first win] was 33 years ago and you would have heard all the great stories that have happened throughout the past, you would have grown up hearing stories about the All-Ireland final in 1987, going up on the train and the celebrations going home but it's probably a different era."

McCormack and Co. are looking to emulate previous generations from the club

They're underdogs ahead of Sunday's meeting with Ballyhale Shamrocks, but that's nothing new for the north Tipp club after defying the odds throughout the campaign.

"We're probably lucky that we've been in situations like this before, especially against Ballygunner where we would have been rank outsiders, our backs would have been to the wall big time and we really needed a big performance to win that game. There's a lot of similarities between that game and what's coming again on Sunday, a team littered with inter-county players and ourselves being massive underdogs you know."

They're going to draw on the experience they have garnered.

McCormack added: "You don't want to be too caught up in the Ballyhale team and you want to perform yourself.

"We probably would have a little bit of history in that we got a rude awakening in the 2017 county final against Thurles Sarsfields where things really went wrong. we probably got caught up in the occasion a little bit too much and if anything, that could benefit us again on Sunday, you just know that you have to be totally focused on what's ahead and on your performance and not let anything else worry you."