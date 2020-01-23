Henry Shefflin steps down as Ballyhale Shamrocks manager

Henry Shefflin led Ballyhale to a second consecutive Tommy Moore Cup last weekend

Henry Shefflin has stepped down as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks after two years in charge.

The 10-time Celtic Cross winner with Kilkenny enjoyed a hugely successful two-year stint at the helm of his native club, leading them to back-to-back county, Leinster and All-Ireland titles.

The 41-year-old took charge of the side in late 2017, in the wake of their county semi-final defeat to James Stephens.

In the wake of last Sunday's victory over Borris-Ileigh as the club sealed a record eighth crown, the 11-time All-Star has elected to step aside.

Shefflin's success at the helm of Ballyhale has seen him widely tipped to take over as Kilkenny manager, whenever Brian Cody opts to vacate the position.

However, there is no shortage of high-profile candidates, with DJ Carey, Eddie Brennan, Michael Fennelly and David Herrity among the former Kilkenny players to have moved into management in recent years.