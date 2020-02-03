Camogie Association confirms Tipperary win over Limerick

The Munster neighbours faced off on Sunday afternoon

The Camogie Association has confirmed that Tipperary have beaten Limerick in Sunday's National League clash.

The result of the game was under review on Monday, after confusion surrounding the full-time score.

The game was played as part of a double-header with the Treaty hurlers' win over Galway at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Bill Mullaney's Premier side played with the wind in the first half, but went in at the break level, 0-6 to 1-3. Cáit Devane led the line for Tipp, while Rebecca Delee raised a green flag for the home side.

Tipperary reached the last four of the All-Ireland series in 2019, beating Limerick in the quarter-final

Many at the game, including the Tipperary camp believed the match to have finished 0-10 to 1-6 in their favour, with the referee marking it as a 0-10 to 1-7 draw.

The issue failed to be fully resolved at the venue.

📢 The result of today's fixture between Limerick v Tipperary in the @LWI_GAA Camogie Leagues Division 1 Group 2 is currently being reviewed and an update will be provided in due course.



We thank all involved for their patience. pic.twitter.com/FJUBIiwFLr — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) February 2, 2020

The Camogie Association issued a statement on Monday evening, confirming that Tipperary won the game, 0-10 to 1-6:

"Upon review by the Referee, in consultation with his Umpires and Match Officials, of the scoring in yesterday's Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Group 2 fixture between Limerick v Tipperary we can now confirm the official match result as Limerick 1-6 Tipperary 0-10 resulting in a one point victory for Tipperary."

Elsewhere in the league, there were opening weekend wins for Galway and Cork.