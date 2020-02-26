GAA confirms rearranged National Hurling League fixtures

Limerick and Waterford will face off in a repeat of last year's decider

The GAA have confirmed the rearranged National Hurling League fixtures, which had been postponed to due to Storm Dennis earlier this month.

The ties, which were originally due to take place on February 15/16, have now been set for the weekend of March 7/8.

The Division 1 quarter-finals will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the two outstanding matches, as Limerick face Waterford and Galway host Tipperary.

Several pitches had been deemed unplayable

The meeting of the Treaty and the Déise will take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm on Saturday, March 7.

Meanwhile, the Premier's trip to Pearse Stadium to take on the Tribesmen will be on at 2pm on Sunday, as will Offaly vs Antrim, Derry vs Kildare, Fermanagh vs Sligo.

The delay means the knockout stages of the competition will be put back - likely resulting in the decider taking place on the same weekend as the National Football League finals.

Last year, the top tier finals in both codes were played as a doubleheader in Croke Park, with Limerick and Mayo winning the hurling and football crowns respectively.