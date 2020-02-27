Camogie preview: Slaughtneil target further glory in All-Ireland club final

Slaughtneil and Sarsfields face off in the AIB All-Ireland senior club final

We look ahead to a bumper weekend of Camogie action, which includes the AIB All-Ireland club finals at Croke Park.

AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships Finals

Sarsfields (Galway) vs Slaughtneil (Derry) - senior final

Slaughtneil are looking to achieve four-in-a-row honours in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final this weekend after securing a 2-10 to 1-10 victory over Scarriff/Ogonnelloe in the semi-final at the end of January. The Derry champions will face familiar opposition in the final when they come up against the team they beat in the same stage in 2017 and 2018 in Sarsfields of Galway.

The Galway and Connacht champions were impressive on their march to the final after an eight-point victory over Dublin outfit St. Vincent's in their semi-final. The margin of victory could have been even greater had Sarsfields opted to go for goals instead of points on two penalties that were awarded to them in the remaining 15 minutes of the game.

Verdict: Slaughtneil

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)

Venue: Croke Park Stadium

Throw-in: 3:30pm, Sunday March 1

Slaughtneil are reigning All-Ireland champions

St. Rynagh's (Offaly) vs Gailltír (Waterford) - intermediate final

The intermediate decider will be contested by St Rynagh's of Offaly and Gailltír of Waterford after both teams claimed comprehensive victories in their respective semi-final fixtures. Leinster outfit St. Rynagh's accounted for Carnmore in Conneff Park with a scoreline of 2-13 to 0-13.

Their Munster opponents this weekend Gailltír gained revenge for their final defeat by Clonduff last year to come out trumps by 2-13 to 0-11 at Duggan Park thanks to goals at the start of each half by Annie Fitzgerald and Anne Corcoran. It is a consecutive All-Ireland Club final appearance for Gailltír, while St. Rynagh's will feature for the first time.

Verdict: Gailltír

Referee: Owen Elliott (Antrim)

Venue: Croke Park Stadium

Throw-in: 1:30pm, Sunday March 1

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1

Group 1

Clare vs Cork

It is two wins from two for Clare who will be flying high after a thrilling win over Kilkenny last weekend. The challenge does not get any easier this weekend as they welcome the Rebels to their home turf. Confidence will be high after their two results so far, both of which came on the road (Offaly and Kilkenny). This will be their first home match of the campaign.

Clare overcame Kilkenny last weekend

Cork have only played one fixture to date which came a number of weeks ago. They overcame Waterford in the opening round on a scoreline of 1-19 to 0-12. It was a high scoring return for the Rebels who will be looking to replace today's opponents at the top of the league table with victory on Saturday. With no Semi-Finals this year, the top two from each group will contest the final so it is paramount for both teams they keep their 100 per cent winning record alive this weekend.

Verdict: Cork

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Venue: Cratloe GAA, Clare

Throw-in: 2pm, Saturday February 29

Kilkenny vs Offaly

Defeat in their opening round fixture leaves the Cats with a difficult task of keeping confidence high among the group as they welcome a fellow Leinster side Offaly to Kilkenny. The performance last weekend was not up to the standards this side have set for themselves in recent years and they will want to rectify that at their earliest opportunity.

This will be Offaly's third fixture in their league campaign to date and they have yet to record a win, with defeat to Clare in the opening round followed by a draw on the road to Waterford. Having scored just 2-12 from two matches, the Faithful county will need more from their forward line in front of goal if they are to overcome the Cats this weekend.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

Venue: John Lockes GAA, Callan

Throw-in: 2pm, Saturday February 29