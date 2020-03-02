Chris Crummey injury blow for Dublin hurlers

Crummey is one of Dublin's key men

The Dublin hurlers have been dealt a significant setback with the news that Chris Crummey is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.

The Lucan Sarsfields man picked up the knock in last week's loss to Wexford at Croke Park.

Manager Mattie Kenny confirmed to Dublin GAA on Sunday that the former captain underwent surgery, and is ruled out of action for 12-14 weeks.

"It's a bit of a blow to us at the moment, but we'll work with him and make sure we'll get on top of his rehab, and get him back on the pitch as soon as possible," said the Galway native.

Crummey was being trialled in the forwards in recent weeks

It means the towering half-back will likely miss the Sky Blues' opening two Leinster Championship games at least, as they host Kilkenny and travel to Wexford.

The Dubs' loss to Clare on Sunday sees their National League campaign come to an end, as they finished fourth in Division 1, Group B.

The elimination means they won't have a competitive match for 10 weeks, until the Cats come to Parnell Park for the championship opener.