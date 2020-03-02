GAA talking points: Waterford positives, Leinster SHC shake-up and long lay-offs

Kieran Kingston's Cork side were eliminated from the National League, losing to Galway in Salthill

Following another weekend in the National Leagues, we look at the major talking points stemming from the action.

Ten-week barren spell for top hurling counties

One of the glaring setbacks of the new league format for top-tier hurling counties is the long lay-off for sides who finish fourth and fifth in the Division 1 groups.

On Sunday, Cork, Dublin and Laois all concluded their National League campaigns - a full 10 weeks before their championship openers. The loser of the re-arranged meeting of Galway and Tipperary will also join the sides with a significant break.

Under the old format where there were four quarter-finals along with relegation play-offs in each group, every top-tier county was guaranteed a sixth match in the springtime competition.

Now, there are teams who have no competitive action for virtually the entirety of March.

Mattie Kenny now has a long run-in to the championship opener against Kilkenny on May 10

Leinster SHC gets a shake-up

Of all the decisions made at Congress, perhaps the most eye-catching was adding a sixth team to the Leinster Hurling Championship.

Over the past two years, Offaly and Carlow failed to fire a shot in earnest, suggesting the team coming up from the Joe McDonagh Cup is little more than cannon-fodder for the 'big four' of Leinster hurling.

Adding a sixth side means there will be a genuine chance for the promoted side to stay afloat the following year.

Conversely, nobody will be more pleased with the decision than Laois, with relegation removed from the 2020 Leinster Championship to pave the way for the six-team format to begin the following year.

Congress voted in favour of adding a sixth side to the Leinster competition

Waterford show their mettle

Although the Déise were defeated for the first time in the National League campaign, there were nonetheless several positives for Liam Cahill in Thurles on Sunday.

Despite being reduced to 13-men before half-time with Austin Gleeson and Kevin Moran given their marching orders, they battled on and will have been disappointed not to win. Indeed, they were left to rue their 16 wides following the two-point defeat.

Peter Hogan, Dessie Hutchinson, Mikey Kearney and Jack Fagan all continue to make strides, showing that the conveyor belt of talent is still motoring in the county after the retirement of Philip Mahony and the decision to drop Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan.

Cahill will be quietly content with his side's showing, and with the Suir-siders already through to the knockout stages, he'll be hoping to gain more momentum from the league in the coming weeks.

Waterford are showing signs of improvement under Tipp native Cahill

Do we read too much into league form?

Last week, Tyrone were being widely written off following their 19-point defeat to Galway. Add in the injury to Cathal McShane, and the outlook was far from positive.

Meanwhile, the Tribesmen were talked up as All-Ireland contenders off the back of their swashbuckling, attacking victory.

Fast-forward seven days, and the picture is quite different.

The Red Hands battled to a home win over Dublin in Omagh, while Galway were in trouble for long spells against the now-relegated Meath.

Was too much read into Tyrone's trashing in Tuam?

Similarly, Monaghan went from a nine-point win over Mayo to a 10-point defeat at the hands of Donegal.

Generally, the table after a number of games offers a more accurate barometer than one-off results.

Tyrone silenced their doubters on Saturday night

Mayo staring relegation in the face

It took until almost half-time in Sunday's defeat to Kerry for Mayo to wake up and challenge their visitors.

However, at that point they had left themselves with too great a mountain to climb, and they fell to a one-point loss.

With two games to play, they are now in deep relegation trouble.

The reigning Division 1 champions need some big results in the coming weeks

If Mayo's position two points behind Donegal and Monaghan isn't precarious enough, the Farney County have them on head-to-head, while their draw with Tír Chonaill means it would come down to scoring difference. Right now, the Connacht side at -15 in that category, 33 behind Donegal.

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 5 4 0 1 22 8 Kerry 5 3 1 1 4 7 Tyrone 5 3 0 2 -14 6 Dublin 5 2 2 1 4 6 Donegal 5 2 1 2 18 5 Monaghan 5 2 1 2 2 5 Mayo 5 1 1 3 -15 3 Meath 5 0 0 5 -21 0

Therefore, it looks like they need at least three points from their remaining two games away to Galway and at home to Tyrone if they are to survive in the top flight.

Barring a drastic change in form, James Horan's side look likely to join Meath in Division 2 in 2021.