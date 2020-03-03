National Hurling League permutations: Knockout stages taking shape

Liam Sheedy and Tipperary need a result in Pearse Stadium on Sunday

Following this weekend's action, the knockout stages for Division 1 of the National Hurling League will be clear.

Group B has reached its conclusion, with Clare finishing on top thus qualifying for the semi-final, while Wexford (second) and Kilkenny (third) are through to the quarter-finals.

However, due to the postponement of two ties in February, Group A is yet to be completed.

Limerick and Waterford are already through to the knockout stages, and will meet on Saturday evening to decide top spot.

Meanwhile, Galway host Tipperary in a de facto play-off to reach the quarter-final.

Division 1, Group A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 4 4 0 0 21 8 Waterford 4 3 0 1 9 6 Tipperary 4 2 0 2 18 4 Galway 4 2 0 2 13 4 Cork 5 2 0 3 -2 4 Westmeath 5 0 0 4 -59 0

A win or a draw for the Treaty would see them finish at the summit of Group B.

A Waterford win would ensure the Déise top the group, with Limerick finishing second.

If Galway win, they would finish third, as Waterford have them on the head-to-head record.

If Galway and Tipperary draw, it would be the Premier who progress due to a superior scoring difference over the Tribesmen.

If Tipp win in Salthill, they would reach the quarter-final as the second-placed team if the Déise lose, or as the third placed team if Liam Cahill's side get a result in the Gaelic Grounds.

Quarter-finals

Wexford vs Third-placed team in Group A

Kilkenny vs Second-placed team in Group A

Semi-finals

Clare vs Kilkenny/Second-placed team in Group A

First-placed team in Group A vs Wexford/Third-placed team in Group A

Limerick are looking to defend their crown

Division 1 relegation play-off

After finishing bottom of their respective groups, Westmeath and Carlow will face off to avoid the drop. The meeting takes place in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

Division 2A

Antrim and Kerry are both on eight points, with Offaly on six. However, the Kingdom have completed their programme of fixtures, whereas Offaly and Antrim will play each other in Tullamore on Sunday.

A win for Michael Fennelly's charges would take them alongside Antrim and Kerry on eight points, and send them into the final on scoring difference, likely at Kerry's expense.

The Saffrons could only miss out on the final if they suffer a heavy defeat.

Division 2A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Antrim 4 4 0 0 63 8 Kerry 5 4 0 1 27 8 Offaly 4 3 0 1 48 6 Meath 5 2 0 3 -26 4 Wicklow 5 1 0 4 -38 2 Mayo 5 0 0 5 -74 0

Division 2B

Down are already through to the decider, and will be joined by the winner of Derry vs Kildare.

A draw between the Oakleafers and Lilywhites would see the Ulster side progress to the final.

Division 2B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Derry 4 4 0 0 33 8 Down 5 4 0 1 53 8 Kildare 4 3 0 1 61 6 Roscommon 5 2 0 3 -30 4 London 5 1 0 4 -34 0 Warwickshire 5 0 0 5 -83 0

In Division 3A, Armagh and Donegal will face off in the showpiece.

Meanwhile in the basement tier, Sligo are through to the decider, and will be joined by one of Leitrim or Fermanagh.

Fermanagh face Sligo in the final game. Should the Ernesiders win by more than 18 points, they would reach the final. If they win by 18 or less, Leitrim would progress.