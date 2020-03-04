Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh lead way in club hurling team of the year

TJ Reid led his side to another triumph

Fresh from their record-breaking eighth All-Ireland title, Ballyhale Shamrocks have been honoured with five inclusions on the AIB Club Team of the Year.

The Kilkenny kingpins, who overcame Borris-Ileigh in the decider at Croke Park, defended the Tommy Moore Cup in style to leave little doubt as to their credentials as the best club side in the country.

Joey Holden, Darren Mullen, Evan Shefflin, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly are all included in the side.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary champions have five on the team. James McCormack, Paddy Stapleton, Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack and Jerry Kelly are recognised for their role in the run to the January decider, as they upset the odds to claim the Munster title.

Maher was instrumental in Borris' run to the decider

Meanwhile, Brendan Rogers and Chrissy McKaigue of Slaughtneil, Shane Cooney of St Thomas', Dessie Hutchinson of Ballygunner and Marty Kavanagh of St Mullins are all included in the side.

Reid, Shefflin and Maher are nominated for the Hurler of the Year award, which will be announced on Friday night.

AIB GAA Club Players' Awards - Hurling 2020

1. James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

2. Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)

3. Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

4. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas')

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

10. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) *Previous winner in 2018

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

12. Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

15. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)