Brendan Maher and Ronan Steede named Club Players of the Year

Brendan Maher has been recognised for his outstanding performances

Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh and Ronan Steede of Corofin were crowned Club Player of the Year for hurling and Gaelic football respectively.

Tipp star Maher led Borris all the way to the All-Ireland final which they lost to Ballyhale Shamrocks, putting in eye-catching performances against Ballygunner and St Thomas' in particular. The 2016 All-Ireland winning captain with the Premier saw off fellow nominees TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin to take the top gong at the ceremony at Croke Park.

The awards were presented on Friday night

Meanwhile, Steede followed in the footsteps of club-mates Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy to take the honour in football.

The Galway side were dominant once again, winning a third Andy Merrigan Cup title in succession.

Ronan Steede was central to Corofin's triumph

Having formed a formidable partnership with Daithi Burke, Steede was a thorn in the side of opposition teams right throughout their campaign, with his ability to storm forward from midfield and support the attack proving a real asset for the Galway side.

The midfielder has built on his performances in the club campaign to catch the attention of county manager Padraic Joyce, who has given him a chance to impress during the National League - an opportunity Steede is seizing with both hands.