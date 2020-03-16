Limerick GAA postpone all club fixtures in April

Limerick will not be holding club action in April

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the GAA calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak, Limerick GAA have postponed all club action in April.

This is a step further than the directive handed down from Croke Park, which shut down all GAA activity until March 29. The Shannon-siders became the first county in the country to take such a step.

The Treaty county board announced the news on Sunday night, and did not rule out a restructuring of their competitions if it is needed to run them off quicker.

"Coiste Ceannais na gComortaisí Luimní have made the decision to postpone all club championship games fixed for this April," read the statement.

Patrickswell are reigning county hurling champions

"It is proposed that we will engage with the Provincial Council and National CCC with a view to restructure our games programme. This may include the redesign of the current formats. If so, we will engage with the clubs prior to any decision being made.

"In summary, the club championships in Senior, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate, all U21 and Minor Hurling and Senior, Intermediate and Minor Football will not proceed in the month of April.

"County Leagues will resume when sanction is approved by the statutory bodies."