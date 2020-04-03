Galway's Conor Whelan calls for four weeks of training time before championship games

Intercounty teams remain in the dark as to when their championship opener will take place

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the GAA is not the only sporting body plotting potential return-to-play dates right now, but nonetheless it's difficult to forecast.

With numerous stakeholders and viewpoints to consider, there will need to be a compromise struck.

Last week, GAA head of games administration Feargal McGill said that intercounty teams should be given two weeks of preparation time before a championship match, whenever social distancing measures are eased.

However, Galway star Conor Whelan feels that such a time-frame wouldn't be sufficient.

"I don't think two weeks is adequate time," he said.

"Like, if you are telling me in two weeks that we're going to be playing our first round championship game - whether it's round robin a straight knockout - you can probably take the week before the game out of it. You are not going to get any level of training done the week of a game, because obviously you need to bring back down the intensity and the load that week.

"So really you are talking one week of collective training. What can you do in a week? Three sessions. And then you are going out playing in a knockout game, hypothetically speaking, or if you are playing a round-robin game if you lose your first game you are under serious pressure. So I don't think two weeks is adequate, I think four weeks in the current circumstances would probably be ideal at the moment.

"Obviously we'd all like to get a bit longer, but I think four weeks would be adequate time," he continued. "We'd have three weeks of good hard training together and then the week of the game we'd be able to bring the load back down. I think it's not even about collective training, I think it's just about getting the group back together, getting everyone on the same wavelength and everybody pulling in the same direction.

"I would hope that we're given a window of time where we can get in a bit of a preseason, or get some time to ourselves as a group, to try and get up to a certain level."

Individual training

Shane O'Neill's group are currently keeping fit at home, trying to be as best prepared as possible for whenever the action resumes.

"We've just been given a programme and been told to follow it and that's where it's at at the moment," explained Whelan.

"I suppose they're probably waiting to see, no more than all the other management teams in the country, what happens over the next week or two. That's massive because there's no point making plans now. Nobody knows when this is going to pass and when there's going to be games again.

"So there's no point really doing Zoom [calls] or doing any of these things until you have a clear idea or a rough guideline of when the championship is going to start. That's when you'll be able to plan yourself and be able to plan as a group, how you're going to structure your run-in."

Conor Whelan was speaking as part of the launch of the Patrick Bourke Menswear 'Kings Of The Game' campaign

A changed championship structure?

And given the potentially limited space in which to play off a championship, the GAA may opt to change the structure of the competition.

"I'd probably welcome any sort of championship at the moment and I think every team is nearly in the same position - we all just want to play games," said the Kinvara man.

"Look, we are very understanding at the moment that this is a crisis that is a lot more important than sport. But when sport does come back at some stage, which we hope it does in the near future, I think the overall consensus will be that we're probably not going to have much say in the matter. We're just going to be going out and playing games - whether that's a straight knockout format, the old round-robin format or whether it's the older provincial format, we don't really mind too much to be honest. We're all just eager to get back playing."

Nonetheless, he is confident that whenever the GAA action does return, it will act like a remedy for the country after the current crisis:

"You would hope that when all this is over that the GAA can play a big role in trying to lift the spirits of the country, and try to bring a bit of a buzz back."