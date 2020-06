Kilkenny's four-in-a-row quiz: How much do you remember about the Cats' streak?

Eoin Larkin, JJ Delaney and PJ Ryan celebrate beating Waterford in the 2008 decider

Ten years have passed since hurling last saw a bid for five consecutive All-Ireland titles.

Between 2006 and 2009, Kilkenny dominated the hurling landscape, with the Liam MacCarthy Cup taking up a prolonged residency on Nore-side.

But how much do you remember about Brian Cody's charges throughout the period? Test your knowledge in our quiz below!