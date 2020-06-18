Waterford's dramatic extra-time win over Kilkenny in 2017

Highlights of Waterford's dramatic win over Kilkenny Highlights of Waterford's dramatic win over Kilkenny

We look back on the 2017 All-Ireland Qualifier between Waterford and Kilkenny in Thurles, which saw the Déise seal their first championship win over their neighbours in 58 years.

The background

There was no doubting who the record books favoured ahead of the tie. Waterford had not beaten Kilkenny in the championship since the 1959 All-Ireland final. Remarkably, the Cats had eliminated the Déise County in eight of the previous 19 seasons.

Nonetheless, Derek McGrath's charges felt the gap was narrowing, having brought the Noresiders to a replay in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.

Both sides had suffered shock exits in the provincial championships - Kilkenny getting upset by Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford and Waterford being beaten by a resurgent Cork team.

Nonetheless, they had regrouped with first-round qualifier wins, and were drawn against one another in Semple Stadium.

It was Kilkenny's earliest championship exit since Brian Cody took charge

The match: Waterford 4-23 Kilkenny 2-22 (AET)

The Déise must have been scratching their heads after 70 minutes, wondering if they were ever going to get one over on the Cats. They had led from virtually start to finish, establishing an eight-point cushion in the second half.

A TJ Reid penalty was cancelled out by a Michael 'Brick' Walsh goal before the break, and when a Shane Bennett rocket gave them a 2-13 to 1-9 lead with 15 minutes to go, the Déise looked to be in cruise control. But the Cats continued to dig in their claws, with Reid bundling in a goal to inspire a fightback, and Colin Fennelly sending over an equaliser to make it 2-15 apiece.

Maurice Shanahan had a late chance to seal a winner from a long-range free, but missed and the game went to extra-time.

Although they had missed their chance and felt they let Kilkenny out of jail many times down through the years, the Munster side were reluctant for history to repeat itself.

A stunning solo goal from Jamie Barron handed them all the momentum, and a Maurice Shanahan strike in the second-half of extra-time was the cherry-on-top in a famous victory.

What they said...

"It's hard to digest so soon after a game, but anytime you win a championship match like this, particularly after extra-time, it's always special," Noel Connors told Sky Sports at full-time.

"We were in a similar position this time last year, and there were a number of demons in the back of our head for sure, but Derek [McGrath] has built this team through character.

"We did get a lot of criticism after the Cork defeat, but I think that inspired us to go on."

Noel Connors reacts at full-time Noel Connors reacts at full-time

"Very proud of the guys to regroup at the end of normal time," added Derek McGrath. "I think other Waterford groups would have [wilted]. The body language was down, everyone's body language was down. The momentum shift seemed to be in Kilkenny's favour."

What happened next?

The Déise used the win as a launchpad, beating Wexford and Cork to reach the All-Ireland final. However, they came up against an impressive Galway team in the decider and fell to a three-point loss.