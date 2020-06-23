Camogie Association confirm winter championship as league scrapped

Galway will bid to defend the O'Duffy Cup in the winter

The Camogie Association have confirmed that the All-Ireland Championship will take place between October and December, while the 2020 National League has been abandoned.

Party to the GAA return-to-play roadmap, Camogie will similarly open with club games.

This is ahead of a resumption of intercounty action in October, with the All-Ireland finals taking place in December. The exact formats and dates are yet to be confirmed, but there will be a round-robin stage before the knockout rounds. There will be promotion and relegation this year.

The 2020 National League and All-Ireland Minor Championship are among the tournaments to be scrapped.

Meanwhile, the 2020/2021 All-Ireland Club Championships are still being planned for, with a revised calendar that will spill into the new year.

"The Association wishes to acknowledge that the cancellation of many competitions is of great disappointment to those involved however due to these unprecedented times many such difficult decisions have had to be made," read a statement.

"The health and safety of our members is of paramount importance and the 'Safe Return to Gaelic Games' plan offers a route back to activity, subject to the government timelines being achieved in the weeks and months ahead. We thank all of our members for their continued co-operation and support throughout this process.

"We also wish to sincerely thank all of our competition sponsors for their support and understanding during this period and regarding the significant changes to this year's calendar and competitions.

"All dates and details are subject to change based on the latest advice from the Government Health Authorities and we will update our plans accordingly should this arise."