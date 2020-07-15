Wexford GAA's call for increased crowds at club games gets 'no substantive response'

Wexford GAA were hopeful of accommodating more spectators in their stadium

Wexford GAA say they received "no substantive response" to their request to the Irish government to increase attendance numbers at matches in the coming weeks.

At present, attendances at outdoor gatherings such as GAA games are capped at 200 people, which includes those partaking in the match; players, management, officials and spectators. This is set to be increased to 500 when the country moves into Phase Four of easing Covid-19 restrictions, which is currently slated for July 20.

Due to the Model County's relatively low number of coronavirus cases, the county board were hopeful of the government allowing increased capacities at matches in their upcoming club championships.

The county championship is set to get underway this weekend

However, their appeals seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

"Wexford GAA has received no substantive response to our representations to government seeking a modest increase in attendance capacity at our county grounds and we must therefore plan on the basis of the current regulations that cap attendance at any outdoor event at 200 persons," read a statement.

"This cap includes all attendees at an outdoor event including players, officials, media etc."

The Wexford Senior Hurling Championship gets underway on Friday evening, with St Martin's facing Oulart the Ballagh, and St Anne's taking on Rathnure.