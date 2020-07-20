GAA club wrap: Kilmacud Crokes, Cuala and St Martin's among opening weekend winners

Kilmacud Crokes overcame Ballyboden St Enda's in Parnell Park

A round-up of the first weekend of competitive GAA action since the lockdown, as county championships got underway around Ireland.

Hurling

In the Dublin SHC, Kilmacud Crokes sent out a loud statement with a 4-18 to 0-16 win over Ballyboden St Enda's. The Stillorgan side avenged their 2018 final defeat, as Ronan Hayes, Alex Considine and Marc Howard all found the net.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Cuala started their title defence with a hard-fought win over newly-promoted Thomas Davis. Dublin footballer Con O'Callaghan scored 1-3 for the 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champions, as they ran out 1-22 to 0-15 winners.

Cuala's Con O'Callaghan gets away from Conor Molly of Thomas Davis

St Vincent's, Lucan Sarsfields, Craobh Chiaráin, St Brigid's and Na Fianna were the other winners on the opening weekend in the capital, as neighbours Faughs and St Jude's played out a draw.

In Wexford, St Martin's overcame Oulart-the-Ballagh 5-19 to 3-16 in the Model County's opening round on Friday evening. Jack O'Connor scored 2-9 for the reigning champions, as they got their defence off to the perfect start.

John Meyler's team had too much firepower for Oulart

Meanwhile, St Anne's defeated Rathnure on a scoreline of 1-25 to 3-17.

There were also wins for Shelmaliers and Faythe Harriers, who overcame Rapparees and Ferns St Aidan's respectively.

Gaelic football

In the big ball, the Tipperary Championship got underway. Loughmore-Castleiney were too strong for Ballyporeen, winning 1-16 to 1-6.

Meanwhile, Moycarkey-Borris edged Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill, 2-9 to 0-14. Galtee Rovers beat Killenaule, 0-15 to 1-7.

In Wicklow, Ger Brennan's Bray Emmets side scored an impressive 4-13 to 0-12 victory over 2017 champions Rathnew, while Newtown, Baltinglass and Kiltegan also picked up wins.