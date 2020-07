GAA club weekend: The best images from the county championship action

With attendances capped at 200, some supporters went to extreme lengths

Following the biggest weekend of club championship action since the GAA's restart, we look back at the pick of the images.

All blonde! Conor McManus of Clontibret in action against Drew Wylie of Ballybay

High-profile boss! Inniskeen manager Oisín McConville during the match against Magheracloone in the Monaghan Championship

Brought down! Michael Hurley of Castlehaven is tackled by Alan Jennings of Carbery Rangers

Red card! Joe Canning of Portumna after he was sent off against Sarsfields

Scouting trip! Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy chats with his selector Tommy Dunne at the Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship match between Toomevara and Borris-Ileigh

Extreme lengths! Toomevara supporters look on from a cherrypicker outside the ground in Nenagh

Supporters also caught a glimpse of the game through a fence

Covid-19 precautions! The goal posts in Cusack Park, Ennis are sanitised at half-time of Ballyea vs Crusheen

Warm-up! Crusheen players puck around in the car park beside Cusack Park

Big transfer! Michael Darragh Macauley of Ballyboden St Enda's being marked by Mayo star Chris Barrett, who recently switched to Clontarf

Stunning scenery! James O'Donoghue of Killarney Legion solos under a rainbow at Lewis Road

Top bins! Luke Connolly finds the corner of the net for Nemo Rangers

Old friends! Ciaran Kilkenny of Castleknock is chased by former Dublin team-mate Bernard Brogan of St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh