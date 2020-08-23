Club hurling round-up: Cuala impress in Dublin quarter-final as Kilmacud Crokes stunnned

Diarmuid Ó Floinn of Cuala celebrates a second-half goal

A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action, as Cuala saw off St Brigid's and Lucan Sarsfields stunned Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship.

Cuala 1-26 St Brigid's 2-14

Cuala recorded a comprehensive win over St Brigid's in a repeat of last year's decider. The 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champions put their six-point group-stage loss to Na Fianna firmly in the rear-view mirror, with a confident 1-26 to 2-14 victory.

The Dalkey outfit, who have former Kilkenny hurler David Herity on their backroom team, elected to play with the wind in the first half and it proved an inspired decision. They picked off their scores efficiently, taking a 0-19 to 0-8 lead at the break. David Treacy led the charge with nine first-half white flags, while the remaining 10 points were shared between eight different players.

Although St Brigid's enjoyed a stiff breeze behind Alan Nolan's puckouts after the break, the reigning champions appeared to have done enough with their first-half haul.

Cian O'Sullivan gave the northside club a lifeline shortly after the restart, finding the top right corner of the net to beat Sean Brennan.

Conditions deteriorated, making the task facing Brigid's all the more difficult. A Diarmuid Ó Floinn goal right after the water break put the game to bed, and Cuala had enough class to see out the nine-point victory.

Willie Maher's side are into the last four, as they seek a fifth title in six seasons. They were without the services of Dublin footballer Con O'Callaghan, who is expected to be fit in time for the semi-final.

O'Callaghan watched from the stands

Cuala: Sean Brennan; Oisin Gough, Cian O'Callaghan, Michael Conroy; John Sheanon, Darragh O'Connell (0-1), Jake Malone (0-1); Seán Moran (0-1), Sean Treacy; Colm Cronin (0-1), David Treacy (0-14 - 0-10 frees), Diarmuid Ó Floinn (1-1); Niall Carty (0-2), Mark Schutte (0-2), Liam Murphy (0-3 - 0-1 free).

St Brigid's: Alan Nolan; Cathal Doyle, Donnacha Ryan, Jack O'Neill; Andrew Dunphy, Daire Plunkett, Mark Kavanagh; Luke Purtill, Keith Mullaly; Ciaran Kellett (0-2), Eoghan Dunne, Kevin Callaghan; Paul Winters (0-2), Conor O'Brien, Cian O'Sullivan (1-9 - 0-5 free, 0-1 65). Subs: Diarmuid Breslin (0-1), Ruairi Convery (1-0).

Lucan Sarsfields 0-16 Kilmacud Crokes 1-12

Lucan Sarsfields stunned Kilmacud Crokes in the second game at Parnell Park on Sunday.

Crokes were heavily fancied following their opening-day 14-point win over Ballyboden. But Lucan asked serious questions of the Stillorgan team right from the off.

Caolan Conway of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Paul Rigney of Lucan Sarsfields

Paul and Chris Crummey, along with Peter Kelly led the attack for Sarsfields, while Dublin duo Oisin O'Rorke and Fergal Whitely kept the scoreboard ticking over for Kilmacud. Although it was Aodán de Paor's side who led by a point at the break, the underdogs drew confidence, given they had the wind in the second half.

Lucan started brightly after the break scoring six points without reply, and their belief grew even further after a Ronan Hayes penalty was saved.

Sarsfields held Crokes at bay, with Chris Crummey grabbing some eye-catching scores, and a late goal from Hayes was not enough to reel in the deficit.

Lucan Sarsfields: Cillian Murray; Paul Claffey, John Bellow, Alan Murphy; Paul Rigney, John McCaffrey, Matt McCaffrey (0-1); Ronan Smith, Kevin Fitzgerald; Peter Kelly (0-1), Chris Crummey (0-5), Cian McHugh; CJ Smith, Paul Crummey, Ben Coffey (0-9 - 0-8 frees).

Kilmacud Crokes: Matt Collins; Brian Sheehy, Bill O'Carroll, Jamie Clinton; Naomhán Ó Ríordáin, Cian MacGabhann, Mark Grogan; Fergal Whitely (0-2), Dillon Mulligan; Marc Howard, Sean McGrath, Caolan Conway (0-2); Oisín O'Rorke (0-6 - 0-5 frees, 0-1 '65), Ronan Hayes (1-0 - 1-0 free), Alex Considine (0-1). Subs: Ross O'Carroll (0-1).

Wexford

Shelmaliers became the first county champions of 2020, as they overcame Naomh Éanna in the decider. 'Shels' won just the club's second Wexford SHC title, with a 2-18 to 3-11 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Shelmaliers players celebrate in an empty Wexford Park

Waterford

Dessie Hutchinson scored a remarkable 2-8 from play for Ballygunner, as they reached yet another Waterford final. The former professional soccer player with Brighton further underlined his intercounty credentials, in a 2-25 to 1-10 win over Lismore.

The reigning champions will face Passage in the decider, who saw off Mount Sion 0-26 to 1-21 in the other semi-final.

Clare

Ballyea and Sixmilebridge made it through to the semi-finals on Saturday evening. The reigning champions, under the management of Davy Fitzgerald, saw off Broadford on a 0-21 to 0-12 scoreline. Meanwhile, 2017 All-Ireland finalists Ballyea beat Kilmaley 1-20 to 1-14

O'Callaghans Mills also reached the final four, beating Inagh-Kilnamona, 2-16 to 0-13.

Galway

Sarsfields sealed their place in the knockout stages of the Galway SHC, with a comeback 3-11 to 0-19 win over Castlegar. Loughrea overcame Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry, Cappataggle beat Tommy Larkins, while reigning champions St Thomas' recorded a statement 4-38 to 0-15 win over Portumna.

Elsewhere, Dicksboro won the Kilkenny Senior League title on Friday night, beating O'Loughlin Gaels after penalties.

In Antrim, there were comfortable wins for Dunloy, Loughgiel Shamrocks, O'Donovan Rossa and Cushendall.