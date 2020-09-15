Eoin Murphy says crowds coming back to sporting events is 'start of returning to normal'

Eoin Murphy embraces the degree of normality

Kilkenny hurler Eoin Murphy and Dublin footballer Brian Fenton have welcomed the Irish government's decision to allow a limited number of spectators return to GAA games.

With the inter-county championships getting underway next month, the announcement that 200 are allowed in stadia with capacities of over 5,000 comes as a significant boost to the GAA. Greater numbers may be allowed at the biggest venues in the country.

"It will be the start of returning to normal," said Cats shot-stopper Murphy. "But in those stadiums, like Croke Park or Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Semple [Stadium] - with only a percentage allowed in, it will be a bit unusual. I just think everybody across the board is just delighted that there is going to be some form of championship.

"There's obviously a lot of responsibility on inter-county players, teams and managements and boards that guidelines are adhered to and no one's going to be foolish about it either."

All sport in Ireland had been behind closed doors since August 18, with 400 permitted at matches north of the border.

Murphy and Brian Fenton were speaking at the announcement that the GPA have teamed up with Avonmore Protein Gold

"I'm dreading the rush for tickets to be honest because people come out of the woodwork at the best of times for tickets, and that's with 82,000 people," laughed Fenton.

"I think no matter what, a crowd will add to the occasion. I think the crowd in the stadium will adapt and be as loud as possible. Even in the club games, there'd be 10 subs or whatever. If they're celebrating a score, you can still hear it. Maybe it's all relative but you can still hear it.

"We were playing Ballyboden and I got turned over, all these subs, literally roaring. And that's the same feeling as an inter-county full stadium. I'm sure it'll be weird in many ways but I think it'll just add to it, and we won't know any difference."

Fenton says smaller crowds still make their voices heard

Murphy feels that it will have a major impact to club games around Ireland, lifting the spirits of the GAA community.

"Normally at this time of the year my mother would structure her whole weekend around the games," said the Glenmore man.

"You wouldn't see her at home. You'd have a better chance to see her at a match, to be honest.

"She was finding it quite hard, but that's not just my own mother - thousands of people across the country were in the exact same boat.

"From a social aspect, it is great that people will start to get out and get to see games.

"Again, once county boards are careful and there's not foolish things taking place. And I don't think there will because I think people are delighted that there's going to be crowds allowed back in. It's great that there's just anything taking place.

"We have to put into context, what has been going on and stuff like that. You'd be mindful of what could potentially happen if somebody does get a positive case. You just have to be really careful with who you're mixing with outside of it.

"What we're doing in the community and stuff like that. And just be careful when we do go to training."

