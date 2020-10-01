Clare's Colm Galvin to miss championship season through injury

Galvin will be missed in the Clare engine room

The Clare hurlers must plan for the 2020 championship season without Colm Galvin, who has been side-lined with a groin injury.

The former All-Star has been a key presence in midfield for the Banner in recent years, but is out of action until January. He will remain in the camp as a member of the backroom team over the coming months.

After talking to Brian Lohan about a current groin injury I have , I’m going to let it heal and rejoin the Clare panel in January , I will still be helping with stats etc ,for those of you asking

Colm — colm galvin (@colmg15) October 1, 2020

This comes as a setback for Brian Lohan, who is facing into his first championship campaign as manager.

The Banner face Limerick in their Munster Championship opener on Sunday October 25, in a match that doubles up as the 2020 National League final. The winner will be rewarded with a Munster semi-final date with All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

Galvin won an All-Star in 2013, and was considered unlucky to miss out on another award in 2018

Following an early exit in 2018 after heavy losses to both the Treaty and the Premier, Clare will be looking to bounce back. And after a positive league campaign in which they topped Division 1B, they will be hoping they can continue on their upward trend.

