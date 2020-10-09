GAA Championship regulations confirmed: Yellow sliotars and water breaks introduced
Last Updated: 09/10/20 6:45pm
The GAA has confirmed a number of matchday regulations for the upcoming intercounty championships, including the use of a yellow sliotar.
The yellow ball, which was used in the 'Super 11s' format in the US in recent years, will be brought in to aid visibility as much of the hurling championship will be played under floodlights.
Meanwhile, many of the regulations which were implemented during club games throughout the summer will be retained. One-minute water breaks will be held during each half, while there will be no team personnel allowed to distribute water bottles to players during the action.
A maximum of 26 players and 12 backroom members will be allowed to attend matches.
The GAA Championships return from Saturday, October 24, with Dublin facing Laois in the Leinster Hurling Championship live and exclusive on Sky Sports Mix.
Watch Inside The Game every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix.