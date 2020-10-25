Clare losses are 'massive' for Limerick showdown, says Jamesie O'Connor

Sixteen months after their last championship match, the Clare hurlers face into their meeting with Limerick without several key stars.

Peter Duggan and Podge Collins opted out of the squad for the year, while John Conlon and Colm Galvin are sidelined through injury.

Coming up against the reigning Munster champions without such important players is a daunting task.

"Massive [losses]," said former Clare hurler Jamesie O'Connor, speaking on Inside The Game.

"I don't think we have the resources, few counties would have the resources to replace the calibre of player that won't be available to Brian Lohan.

"John Conlon and Peter Duggan in 2018, when we came oh-so-close to getting back to the [All-Ireland] final, and maybe even winning it, were both All-Stars. Galvin has been fantastic for Clare since 2013 and he is a huge loss.

"The thing about Conlon and Duggan, we don't have a particularly big forward line. And these guys are our primary ball-winners. The question is; how are we going to get the ball into Shane O'Donnell?

"Galvin is arguably the biggest loss. He is a big-game player, and has a telepathic understanding with Tony Kelly. It is a massive blow to miss his big-game temperament and all that he brings.

"So there is a huge onus on the likes of [Tony] Kelly and O'Donnell to deliver big performances. The word from the county is we're heading in with more hope than expectation. We had good form during the league, but things don't seem to be going as well as they were at that stage. It's huge challenge with Limerick arguably everyone's favourites to win. So they are up against it at the weekend."

The Banner will need former Hurler of the Year Kelly to be at his best

Meanwhile, the Treaty have some injury worries of their own, with Richie English and Mike Casey absent from the full-back line.

"Over the last couple of seasons, Limerick have proved that they have a good panel. They have brought a number of players into the team as well. So John Kiely is playing it well as regards keeping players hungry," said Ollie Canning.

"Yes, they have a couple of injuries. Darragh O'Donovan got injured early in the year, and Richie English. But I believe they are making progress. Mike Casey is the latest worry they have. So they have a couple of gaps to plug in their defence.

"But Limerick have shown a lot of strength in their panel the last couple of years. Talking to people lately and looking at the papers in the last couple of weeks, Limerick are a lot of people's tip for the All-Ireland this year. So we expect a big performance from them to get back into it.

"John Kiely said that they are not going to take everything for granted, and he is trying to insulate his players from the talk because they are going in as favourites."

Limerick hammered Clare, 1-28 to 0-13 in last year's championship

"I think Limerick are going to win," said JJ Delaney.

"I like their team. I like their physicality more than anything. That will come into play a lot at this time of the year. With the injuries and absentees that Clare have at the moment. I think Limerick will be too strong for them. Aaron Gillane is getting better and better. If Clare are to have any opportunity, they will have to shut him down.

"I think Limerick are going to win by four or five points."

"I agree with JJ," said Canning. "Limerick are going into the game as favourites and rightly so. Just on Jamesie's analysis, they are very important players that will be out for Clare. They are going to feel that loss. We haven't seen the players in the Clare panel over the last couple of years coming into the team and make a difference. I think they will struggle to replace those players, and I'm going to go for Limerick by five."

