Waterford 1-28 Cork 1-24: Déise through to Munster final

2:32 Watch highlights of Waterford's win over Cork Watch highlights of Waterford's win over Cork

Waterford won their first championship match since 2017 as they beat Cork 1-28 to 1-24 in the Munster semi-final.

After winless campaigns in 2018 and 2019, the Déise were under pressure to deliver a big performance under new manager Liam Cahill and they did so in spades, with Austin Gleeson, Jamie Barron and Tadhg de Burca all impressing for the Suir-siders.

Stephen Bennett shook off some early struggles to find his range from frees, eventually raising 12 white flags throughout the match. Dessie Hutchinson impressed on his championship debut, hitting three points and looking dangerous on every attack.

1:57 Waterford manager Liam Cahill was thrilled to reach the Munster final Waterford manager Liam Cahill was thrilled to reach the Munster final

Waterford took the lead in the 13th minute through Kieran Bennett and never relinquished control, taking a 0-15 to 0-12 advantage into the break.

Cork needed a fast start, but it was their opposition who dominated the third quarter. Calum Lyons' superb individual goal tipped the balance, after the Ballyduff Lower man stormed in from the right wing and set a low drop-shot past Anthony Nash in the Rebels goal.

Calum Lyons celebrates after scoring a goal

From there, Waterford had the class to see out the result. A late Patrick Horgan goal from a 21-yard free proved nothing more than a consolation, as Patrick Curran tagged on an insurance score to seal the four-point victory.

Waterford will face the winners of Sunday's meeting between Limerick and Tipperary in the Munster final.

Waterford: Stephen O'Keeffe; Shane Fives, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty (0-1); Calum Lyons (1-2), Tadhg de Búrca, Austin Gleeson (0-3); Jamie Barron (0-3), Jake Dillon; Kevin Moran (0-1), Jack Fagan, Kieran Bennett (0-1); Dessie Hutchinson (0-3), Stephen Bennett (0-12 - 0-12 frees), Jack Prendergast (0-1).

Subs: Billy Power for Kieran Bennett, Neil Montgomery for Jack Fagan, Darragh Lyons for Jake Dillon, Patrick Curran (0-1) for Austin Gleeson.

Cork: Anthony Nash; Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane, Sean O'Donoghue; Christopher Joyce (0-1), Robert Downey, Mark Coleman (0-2); Bill Cooper (0-2), Tim O'Mahony; Seamus Harnedy (0-3), Conor Lehane (0-2), Daire Connery; Alan Cadogan (0-1), Shane Kingston (0-4), Patrick Horgan (1-8 - 1-3 frees).

Subs: Jack O'Connor for Daire Connery, Declan Dalton (0-1) for Conor Lehane, Luke Meade for Alan Cadogan, Billy Hennessy for Christopher Joyce, Brian Turnbull for Seamus Harnedy.