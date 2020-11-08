Cork manager Kieran Kingston thrilled with Rebels' reaction to Waterford defeat

3:02 Kingston was pleased with his side's attitude Kingston was pleased with his side's attitude

Kieran Kingston spoke of his delight after Cork got their season back on track with a 1-25 to 0-22 victory over Dublin in the qualifiers.

The Rebels bounced back, seven days after a dour display against Waterford in a Munster semi-final defeat.

"The win was the most important thing, because that gets us into the hat on Monday," Kingston told Sky Sports after the game.

"From a performance perspective, our attitude was really good. It's easy to say afterwards, and it's something you wouldn't be saying leading into the game, but training this week, there was just something different about it. And I thought the lads brought that to the table today.

"In a sense we had a very young panel out, but what they showed in training during the week, they brought to the game today. We knew this was a really, really do-or-die game. It was a really, really tough game.

"It doesn't take away from last Saturday and how we performed, which wasn't any way up to standard. But it certainly gives us a lift heading into the draw on Monday, in terms of we know what we can do.

"We had a great attitude right throughout the team.

"When you're only back for a few weeks and you're into the championship in a condensed period, your panel is hugely, hugely important. And the utilisation of it is hugely important. I thought those lads gave us a huge lift today.

"We used the ball well. We didn't use it well last week. We used it well today. We played as a team, and that was great to see."

But the Rebels have no time to rest on their laurels, as they will face one of Tipperary, Clare or Wexford next weekend.

"We've got to recover properly now," added the Tracton man. "A lot of tired legs, and a lot of cramping. We're just trying to get up to the pace of this."

2:16 Highlights of Cork's six-point win Highlights of Cork's six-point win

Meanwhile, Dublin manager Mattie Kenny felt three games in as many weekends caught up on his side.

"It was our third game in two weeks. We were the only team out this weekend that has played three weekends in a row. That's three championship games in two weeks," he sighed.

"The advantage of winning the first day didn't turn out to be that great an advantage. The teams that didn't win the first day got a two-week break, while we were out last Saturday and again this Saturday.

"We knew that coming into the game. They were slightly heavy-legged, but I'm not here to make any excuses. On the day, Cork were that little bit sharper and the best team won."

2:28 Kenny says a slow start proved costly Kenny says a slow start proved costly

Nonetheless, he feels his side are not far away from making a breakthrough in the coming years.

"We're not there yet," he noted. "We're a competitive team, but we want to be more than a competitive team. We want to be a winning team, go deep into these competitions and get to the quarter-finals, semi-finals of these competitions so we can learn more.

"They have been very competitive the last two, three years now. But we just need to take that next step. That's the challenge for us.

"We've just got to go back now and prepare for next year."