All-Ireland Hurling Qualifier draw: Tipperary to face Cork live on Sky, Wexford drawn against Clare
Cork and Clare overcame Dublin and Laois respectively in the first round of the qualifiers on Saturday; Meanwhile, Tipperary and Wexford enter the back door after receiving a bye into the second round
Old Munster rivals Cork and Tipperary will face off in the next round of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers, following Monday morning's draw.
The game will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports Mix, as part of a double-header. It will be preceded by the Ulster Football Championship semi-final between Donegal and Armagh. Coverage will get underway from 12:45pm on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Clare and Wexford will face off, with Brian Lohan coming up against Davy Fitzgerald.
The former Clare teammates, who won two All-Ireland titles together in 1995 and 1997, have not seen eye-to-eye in recent times, with no handshake taking place after the National League tie in February.
The Banner were made to sweat by a strong Laois fightback on Saturday, but prevailed by a point. They face a Wexford side, who will be licking their wounds after suffering a 13-point hammering at the hands of Galway.
All-Ireland champions Tipp are looking to bounce back from their Munster semi-final defeat to Limerick, coming up against the Rebels who are coming back off an impressive victory over Dublin in Semple Stadium.
It will be the 90th championship meeting between the sides, and the first knockout clash since the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final.
The two winners will progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, facing the defeated provincial finalists.
The neutral venues, throw-in times and all fixture details will be announced on Monday afternoon.
