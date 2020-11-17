Limerick are not weighed by the usual Munster champions' handicap, says Jamesie O'Connor

Limerick retained their provincial crown on Sunday, and will now be looking to right the wrongs of last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat

The Munster champions have a deplorable recent record in All-Ireland semi-finals. There's no getting around that fact.

In the last 13 seasons, just three of the southern province's title winners have reached the All-Ireland final.

Much of that has been down to their failure to manage the extended lead-in. Winning Munster titles has not seemed to do much for teams' All-Ireland ambitions in recent years, given they have to wait for five weeks for their next game. A lot of the time, they were caught flat-footed.

Munster champions in All-Ireland semi-finals Year Munster champions Result Opponent 2019 Limerick Loss Kilkenny 2018 Cork Loss Limerick 2017 Cork Loss Waterford 2016 Tipperary Win Galway 2015 Tipperary Loss Galway 2014 Cork Loss Tipperary 2013 Limerick Loss Clare 2012 Tipperary Loss Kilkenny 2011 Tipperary Win Dublin 2010 Waterford Loss Tipperary 2009 Tipperary Win Limerick 2008 Tipperary Loss Waterford 2007 Waterford* Loss Limerick *The 2007 All-Ireland Championship format saw Munster champions Waterford play a quarter-final

But that won't be the case this year. A two-week break is ideal for Limerick, given the conditions in which the games are being played.

Sunday's Munster final was a real battle, with both Limerick and Waterford players putting their bodies on the line. That takes its toll physically and mentally.

So having time to recover is a benefit, but they don't have too long. Limerick will use the first-half the initial few days for recovery, before getting some serious training sessions in later in the week. They can then rest up, leading into the All-Ireland semi-final.

However, if you're going week-to-week with matches, you don't get any opportunity to get that body of work done on the training field.

Tipperary, Galway or Waterford will be playing on a third consecutive weekend if they reach an All-Ireland semi-final. It would be the fourth match in a row for Clare.

That's not going to be easy for whichever teams make it out of this weekend's quarter-finals.

The two-week gap is ideal for Limerick and Kilkenny.

The Treaty will be looking to bring their Munster form to the All-Ireland series

Dream draw for Banner and Déise...

If they were speaking honestly, I think both Brian Lohan and Liam Cahill would have been thrilled with Monday's All-Ireland quarter-final draw.

Virtually everyone expected Galway were going to win the Leinster final.

The Tribesmen are a physically imposing side. I'm not sure how well that would have suited Clare, given they are without Peter Duggan and John Conlon this season. But they have a far better recent record against the Suir-siders.

Similarly, Waterford would have certainly preferred Clare over Tipp.

But neither panel is of the view going into this game that it's going to be anything other than a real battle, especially given how well Waterford played on Sunday.

Nonetheless, both sides are probably happy with the draw, and both sides will feel they can beat the other.

Clare face Waterford, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Mix

...And a nightmare pairing for the Premier and Tribe

This is a heavyweight clash; the draw from hell for both of the sides.

They both had tough matches last weekend, followed up now by what's going to be a war of attrition.

It's a massive game. There's been nothing between in recent years; they played three epic All-Ireland semi-finals between 2015 and 2017, all three being won by a single point.

This would not have been in Shane O'Neill's plans at half-time on Saturday evening. Their road back to the summit would have been so much more straight-forward if they managed to build on that five-point lead in the second half and get over Kilkenny. They would have two weeks to rest and refresh. Now psychologically, they have to be ready to go a week later.

The path to December 13 has just gotten an awful lot tougher.

They face a Tipperary team, looking to build on the momentum of a qualifier win over Cork.

Both sides know they have to improve their performance levels or that's the end of their season.

It's a mouth-watering clash.