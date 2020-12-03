Aaron Gillane '50:50' to be fit for Limerick's All-Ireland final against Waterford

Gillane may miss the decider

Limerick are sweating on the fitness of marksman Aaron Gillane ahead of the All-Ireland final against Waterford.

Their free-taker sustained a blow late on during the All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway. The Patrickswell man was subsequently brought to hospital and kept overnight before getting discharged.

And with just 10 days until the decider, they are still unsure if he will be able to line out at Croke Park against the Déise.

"Aaron didn't train on Tuesday. Obviously he took a heavy hit at the weekend. We're hoping to possibly get him reassessed on Friday night to see how he is. At the moment, 50:50 is my understanding as of today," said Limerick selector Donal O'Grady on Thursday.

"He took a heavy hit. I think he had some breathing difficulties after. Our doctor deemed him to head to the Mater. They kept him overnight as a precaution. They were slightly concerned. But he was released the following day which was great. He came in to see us on Tuesday night but obviously didn't train. So hopefully we'll know more towards the weekend."

Gillane is one of the Treaty's main threats

The 2019 All-Star has also been battling a hand injury which he sustained during the club championships.

"He went for an operation, it was actually not as bad as first feared. It was a ligament injury as far as I know," noted O'Grady.

"He possibly should have taken a couple of weeks to leave that recover, but really wanted to get his fitness and get his hurling back as quickly as possible. And he basically just played through the pain barrier. So yeah he is playing with that slight finger strapped or whatever, but no tougher man than himself."

But Gillane will do all he can to make the decider.

"Yeah. He had a hamstring injury - you can't escape from them either - earlier on in the season," explained the Limerick selector.

"I think he just made this miraculous recovery from it, which is a great sign of him. He does take a lot of punishment inside on the edge of the square. He's well able to mind himself though which is great."