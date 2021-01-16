Hurler of the Year: Gearoid Hegarty, Tony Kelly and Stephen Bennett in mix as All-Star nominations announced
All-Ireland champions Limerick lead the 2020 All-Star nominations with 14 players. Finalists Waterford have 10 nominees, while players from Galway, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Dublin are also in the mix
Last Updated: 16/01/21 6:05pm
Gearoid Hegarty, Tony Kelly and Stephen Bennett have been nominated for the 2020 Hurler of the Year award.
Hegarty scored seven points from play in the All-Ireland final win over Waterford, capping a stellar season.
Kelly's individual heroics in Clare's run to the quarter-final sees the Ballyea man in contention, while Déise star Bennett makes up the three-man shortlist.
Jake Morris, Eoin Cody and Iarlaith Daly are in the mix for the Young Player of the Year gong.
Unsurprisingly, Limerick lead the way on the 45-man shortlist for the 2020 All-Star selection. The Treaty have 14 players included, followed by Waterford with 10.
Beaten semi-finalists Galway and Kilkenny have seven and five respectively.
The Banner have four nominees, while Tipperary and Cork have two apiece. Dublin's Donal Burke makes up the list of contenders.
PwC All-Stars Hurling nominations 2020
Goalkeepers
Stephen O'Keeffe (Waterford); Nickie Quaid (Limerick); Eibhear Quilligan (Clare).
Defenders
Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes (all Limerick); Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, Calum Lyons, Tadhg De Burcá (all Waterford); Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, Pádraic Mannion (all Galway); Conor Delaney, Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny); Rory Hayes (Clare); Mark Coleman (Cork); Ronan Maher (Tipperary).
Midfielders
Will O'Donoghue, Cian Lynch (Limerick); Jamie Barron (Waterford); Tony Kelly (Clare); Michael Breen (Tipperary); Conor Browne (Kilkenny).
Forwards
Gearóid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy (all Limerick); Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Fagan (all Waterford); Brian Concannon, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion (all Galway); TJ Reid, John Donnelly (Kilkenny); Donal Burke (Dublin); Cathal Malone (Clare); Shane Kingston (Cork).
PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees
Jake Morris (Tipperary); Eoin Cody (Kilkenny); Iarlaith Daly (Waterford).
PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees
Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick); Tony Kelly (Clare); Stephen Bennett (Waterford).