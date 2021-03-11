Dublin Camogie has the talent to win an All-Ireland title, says Ali Twomey

Ali Twomey was speaking at the launch of the new virtual AIG Health Plus portal

The Dublin camogie team have endured an tumultuous period in recent years, with management teams frequently changing.

The Sky Blues were making progress in the latter half of the 2010s, reaching the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final.

However, after David Herity's departure at the end of the 2018 campaign, there has been a string of different coaching tickets.

"It has been really hard," explains Dubs star Ali Twomey.

"I'd say there's a core group of 10-12 girls who have been on the team solidly for the last three or four years, and after that everything outside has changed.

"There's been girls coming in and out. Different managements would see different things in different girls. So it's been really hard to grow as a team and to bond as a team, when it's changing all the time. There's new game plans, and that's really difficult, because game plans can take months to implement and months to get right and to nail down.

"When that's changing every year, it's really difficult. So we're really hopeful that next year and the coming years will be different and we will grow."

Adrian O'Sullivan and Donie Fox now take the reins, and they will be looking to bring stability to the set-up, in order for the on-field success to return.

Former Dublin and Galway hurler Donie Fox is a member of the Adrian O'Sullivan's management team

"We do need settled management in terms of being able to gel as a team and to grow," says Twomey.

"The last time we had management for longer than two years, we got to a semi-final, so it shows that there is potential there when there is structure in place and we do have time to grow.

"It is really hard to grow as a team when there is chopping and changing.

"It's like starting from scratch all over again. So we're hoping now that this management team will be here for the next three years, so we're really hoping to grow and develop with them.

"Donie and Adrian that have come in this year, they've been really good in terms of giving us a structure. We had set sessions each day, and we had regular calls with the team as well. While we're not going training, we do have a really good structure. Since after Christmas when that was put in place, it has been a lot easier and you feel you have a lot more purpose, so that's been really good."

It's like starting from scratch all over again. Twomey feels the constant change has been difficult

The Dubs' 2020 All-Ireland Championship campaign was impacted by a disrupted build-up, during which there was a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

They exit following losses to Clare and Tipperary in the group stages.

"When you're not training at the highest standard, you can't go out and play at the highest standard. You train the way you want to go out and play. In that respect, we probably were playing catch-up," Twomey said.

"We probably surprised ourselves and others a little bit with how we played, we came within five points of [Tipperary] and that was a huge boost for us. Then against Clare we were completely flat, you could tell that Clare were a much more prepared team and had been training consistently together throughout the short season and we'd only had the three weeks. That was really obvious in the Clare match. It's something we have to learn from and it can't happen again, we do have to train hard if we want to play well. It was a difficult time."

So looking ahead to the coming seasons, how far can Dublin go?

"Before the management started chopping and changing, we were on the road to breaking into that top four. We were there or thereabouts," she continues.

"I think seeing Tipperary in that top four consistently the last few years, it gives us a lot of hope. Tipperary are great, they have been building the last couple of years. So we are hoping to break into that top four as well with a bit of development.

"I do genuinely believe there is enough talent in Dublin camogie to break into that top three or four teams to win an All-Ireland. It's just about getting everyone playing at the one time with the management who can give us the tools to improve and bring us along, and for everyone to buy into that. I do think the talent is definitely there."