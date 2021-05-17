Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston says you could play 'class act' Mark Coleman anywhere on the field

Mark Coleman has looked at home wearing the number six jersey

There have been several eye-catching aspects of Cork's impressive start to the 2021 National League.

The Rebels' new-found hunger for goals has been a standout, after they found the net on seven occasions in their win over Waterford and draw with Tipperary.

The management team have also been encouraging a running game, with an emphasis on drawing a man and hand-passing.

Meanwhile, defensive solidity has been a welcome development, and one major factor is the switch of Mark Coleman to centre-back. The Blarney club man put in a man of the match display at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening, and the Lee-siders looked far more settled as a result.

"We all know how good Mark is," said manager Kieran Kingston after the match.

"You could play Mark anywhere. We would play him centre-back, midfield and centre-forward if we had three Marks. Everybody knows he's a class act."

Coleman battles with Jake Morris on Saturday night

New style

The Tracton man feels his team persisted with their running style impressively, but wants to see a more varied approach.

"In those [weather] conditions, playing that game is obviously going to be more difficult because there's a risk of being turned over, especially in the middle third," he outlined.

"But there were times we maybe could have moved the ball a little bit quicker, and that's something we're going to have to look at, and bring in more of a mix. Whereas we can have the support, but maybe at times we've got to let it go, especially in conditions like this."

Seven goals in two games

Up the other end of the field, Kingston was thrilled with their hunger for goals.

"That's pleasing, and that's something we're trying to work on," he said. "Tipp set up with an extra defender. So obviously you're not going to have as many opportunities when it's six-on-six. But at the same time, we created a good few and got two. And that was very pleasing. Probably frustrated that we didn't bring it home, though. When you get two goals, and you don't concede any, you feel that maybe it's a game you should win.

"We were happy with [denying Tipperary goal chances], because we were up against a serious, serious forward line there. Now when Tipp set up with an extra man, by default we're going to have one as well. So that helps, but we didn't give them a goal chance. And that was very pleasing.

"But to me the most pleasing part was not playing well at times, we still got a result out of the game. When you do concede 22 frees, not playing well in patches, and to get the result down the stretch and maybe should have won, we hit the post with the last puck of the game, that was very pleasing."

We didn't give them a goal chance. And that was very pleasing. Cork appear to be improving defensively

One eye on the championship

The Lee-siders are steadily building with their July 3 Munster semi-final date with Limerick in mind.

"I said before the start of the league, the league for us was about A) building momentum, and B) building a championship panel. And you're not going to build a panel unless you give lads an opportunity at this level," Kingston said.

"You're playing Tipperary in Thurles in May, outside of the crowds it's a championship fair more or less, because everybody is preparing for championship. So while it's unfortunate to be missing some lads, it does give us an opportunity to see the other guys at this level of hurling against the All-Ireland champions of two years ago."

Next up is Westmeath on Sunday afternoon.

"We won't be underestimating Westmeath in any shape or form," he continued. "We played them up in Westmeath last year, and we were lucky to get out of there. It gives us an opportunity, no different to tonight, to make a few changes. But at the same time, we have to keep a core of our team because you're trying to get a balance of having your core of your team and still giving guys opportunities to play at this level in preparation for championship."