National Hurling League permutations: Tipperary, Galway and Cork vying for Division 1A top spot

Galway travel to Cork on Sunday

Here is what is at stake ahead of the final round of 2021 Allianz Hurling League matches this weekend.

The winners of the two Division 1 groups will be declared as joint champions. Should they then meet in the championship, that clash will double up as a National League final.

Division 1A

Tipperary hold the head-to-head advantage over Galway currently at the top of the table. Therefore, if Liam Sheedy's side beat Waterford next Sunday, they will remain at the summit.

A draw would also be enough for the Premier, if Cork and Galway also finished level at full-time.

The Tribesmen will leapfrog the current leaders, if they better Tipperary's result at the weekend.

Cork could finish top, if they beat Galway, and Tipperary fail to get a victory over the Déise.

The bottom of the table is already decided, with Westmeath set for the relegation play-off.

NHL Division 1A Team P W D L +/- Pts Tipperary 4 2 2 0 28 6 Galway 4 3 0 1 39 6 Cork 4 2 1 1 32 5 Waterford 4 2 0 2 -9 4 Limerick 4 1 1 2 -2 3 Westmeath 4 0 0 3 -89 0

The Rebels need to beat Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Division 1B

Unlike the top tier's 'A' group, it is all straightforward here.

Kilkenny have secured top spot, while Laois will be in the relegation play-off against Westmeath.

Wexford, Clare, Dublin and Antrim are jostling for position between second and fifth.

NHL Division 1B Team P W D L +/- Pts Kilkenny 4 4 0 0 32 8 Wexford 4 2 1 1 10 5 Clare 4 2 0 2 15 4 Dublin 4 2 0 2 6 4 Antrim 4 1 1 2 -13 3 Laois 4 0 0 4 -50 0

Kilkenny are warming up nicely ahead of the summer

Division 2A

Similar to 1B, all the major business is already wrapped up ahead of the final weekend. Offaly are promoted, with Wicklow set to drop down for 2022.

NHL Division 2A Team P W D L +/- Pts Offaly 4 4 0 0 66 8 Kerry 4 3 0 1 15 6 Down 4 2 0 1 -6 4 Carlow 4 2 0 2 24 4 Meath 4 1 0 2 -36 2 Wicklow 4 0 0 3 -63 0

Offaly sealed promotion with a 5-25 to 1-19 win over Down last weekend

Division 2B

The race for promotion comes down to the final game in Castlebar on Saturday, as Mayo host Kildare. The Lilywhites need a draw or a win to swap places with Wicklow next year. However, the Connacht side would overtake David Herity's outfit with victory on Saturday.

Relegation also comes down to a straight shootout. If Roscommon win in Derry, they would survive. Any result is enough for the Oak-Leaf County to stay up.

NHL Division 2B Team P W D L +/- Pts Kildare 3 3 0 0 69 6 Donegal 4 2 0 2 -9 4 Mayo 3 2 0 1 -4 4 Derry 3 1 0 2 -16 2 Roscommon 3 0 0 3 -40 0

Division 3A

There are two rounds of matches remaining in the five-team Division 3A group.

Tyrone vs Sligo on Saturday will be a significant contest in the promotion race.

The loser of Longford vs Monaghan will be relegated this weekend. A draw would ensure it goes down to the final weekend.

NHL Division 3A Team P W D L +/- Pts Sligo 2 2 0 0 22 4 Armagh 3 2 0 1 11 4 Tyrone 2 1 1 0 9 3 Longford 3 0 1 2 -24 1 Monaghan 2 0 0 2 -18 0

Division 3B

The bottom tier is already wrapped up. Louth were crowned champions on Sunday after their win over Fermanagh.

Louth were crowned champions last weekend