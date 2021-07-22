Galway and Waterford need to show true colours in crunch qualifier clash: Jamesie O'Connor column

Galway and Waterford face off in Semple Stadium

First and foremost, the Galway players must take the lion's share of the responsibility for the Dublin defeat.

They went out looking to make an early statement, feeling there were goals to be scored. They wanted to put the game to bed by half-time, turning down opportunities for easy points. Alan Nolan pulled off some impressive saves.

Meanwhile the Dubs were chipping away with scores up the other end, and suddenly Galway found themselves behind.

Dublin were well organised and were full value for their victory.

But the Westerners will be raging with a scoring return of just 1-14 across the entire match. In comparison, Tipperary totalled 2-16 in the first half last weekend!

You cannot explain such a poor tally, especially with the fire-power which Galway possess.

Brian Concannon was flying during the league, but the game passed him by in Croke Park. He was not the only player to struggle to make an impact.

If those guys are not burning to make amends this Saturday, the season is over for them.

The revival must be player-led. Joe Canning, Johnny Coen, David Burke, Padraig Mannion, Cathal Mannion. There is more than enough big-game experience in that group.

It is hard to gauge exactly where Galway are at right now.

Maybe we analysed their 2020 season incorrectly. They were unable to put Kilkenny away in the Leinster final from a winning position. They bounced back against a tired-looking Tipperary team. And maybe the three-point defeat to Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final was not a true reflection - did Joe Canning's four side-line cuts put some gloss on the scoreboard?

Maybe Galway are not as good as we all thought.

But how, then, does that tally with their searing form during this year's National League? They were one of the form teams coming into the championship.

I'm flummoxed trying to assess where they are at right now.

But there has to be a kick.

Their supporters will feel that if Galway are playing at their best, they should be winning on Saturday given the players who are missing for Waterford. End of story. And they should be expecting to beat Tipperary the following weekend to return to an All-Ireland semi-final.

Liam Cahill and Shane O'Neill will be looking to outwit one another

Can the Déise find a spark?

After Waterford's Munster Championship defeat to Clare, Liam Cahill spoke about how his team needed to bounce back.

But the display against Laois was not what he would have envisaged.

The Tipperary native wanted the players to put their heads down. Starting jerseys were up for grabs. I was expecting a statement performance.

Credit must go to the O'Moore County. They led in the 63rd minute, and almost pulled off a major upset. Don't forget, they gave the Banner a similar fright in 2020, and stunned Dublin in 2019.

But Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett will be in no mood for talk of moral victories. The reality of the situation is that they are out of the championship. What a fillip it would have been for Laois hurling to take down Waterford.

However, they have another huge match coming up this weekend, as they face recently-crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions Westmeath in a Division 1 relegation play-off. Retaining their top-tier status in the National League is crucial.

Waterford did not have it all their own way against Laois

As for the Déise, I would not write them off just yet. In 2020, Clare followed a flat performance against Laois with a comprehensive victory over Wexford.

Being matched with Galway is not a bad draw for last year's All-Ireland finalists.

They have a good championship record against the Tribesmen, having only ever lost once in the fixture. And there are a lot of question-marks around Galway at present.

Cahill will know his team must lift it, but I would give them a fighting chance.

