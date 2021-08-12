Tipperary star Brendan Maher announces retirement from intercounty hurling

Brendan Maher enjoyed a hugely successful 13-year senior career

Tipperary's Brendan Maher has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling.

The Borris-Ileigh club man was one of the driving forces for Tipp since his senior debut in 2009, as the Premier enjoyed their most successful decade since the 1960s by winning All-Ireland titles in 2010, 2016 and 2019.

Maher captained Tipp to the All-Ireland title in 2016

Maher also helped the county to five Munster titles during his career, picked up three All-Star awards and was named the Young Hurler of the Year in 2010.

"After 13 years playing with Tipperary, I have decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from intercounty hurling," he said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"It was a huge honour and privilege for me to wear the Tipperary jersey and I am very grateful to have played with so many top-class players and to have enjoyed many successes with them. The intercounty game requires very significant commitment, and I am happy that I can look back on my career with no regrets having given everything that I could during my time with Tipperary.

"I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2022 and beyond. I have no doubt that the players and management will do everything in their power to bring more success to the county in the years ahead."

Immense contribution in the dressing room, on the pitch and off the pitch. Leadership in abundance and a privilege to have managed him at both minor and senior👏👏👏 https://t.co/9MW9Mzh5vq — Liam Sheedy (@LiamLsheedy) August 12, 2021

Maher's role changed over the years, and was tasked with marking some of the top forwards in the game

Maher's final game in the blue and gold jersey was last month's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Waterford.

The 32-year-old will continue with 2019 All-Ireland club finalists Borris-Ileigh,

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues this weekend. Watch Dublin vs Mayo live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm Saturday.