Cork vs Limerick team news: Shane Kingston listed to start All-Ireland final as Rebels make two changes

Kingston returns to the starting team

Cork have made two changes to their starting team for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final showdown with Limerick, while the Treaty are unchanged.

The big news is that Shane Kingston has been handed a starting berth, having played a starring role as a substitute in the Rebels' semi-final win over Kilkenny. The Douglas star scored 0-7 from play following his introduction in the 42nd minute, helping to turn the tie in Cork's favour.

He gets the nod ahead of Shane Barrett, who drops to the bench.

Ger Mellerick has failed to recover from injury, meaning Eoin Cadogan comes into the half-back line. Cadogan is bidding to complete a hurling-football double, having helped the Lee-siders to an All-Ireland football title in 2010.

Limerick are unchanged following the semi-final. Peter Casey retains his spot in the full-forward line, having successfully appealed the red card he picked up against Waterford.

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O'Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O'Donoghue; Tim O'Mahony, Mark Coleman, Eoin Cadogan; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Conor Cahalane, Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn; Jack O'Connor, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston.

Subs: Ger Collins, Sean O'Leary Hayes, Colm Spillane, Damien Cahalane, Niall Cashman, Billy Hennessy, Alan Cadogan, Shane Barrett, Alan Connolly, Declan Dalton, Sean Twomey.

Limerick: Nicky Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyles Hayes; William O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Richie English, Robbie Hanley, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Murphy, Cathal O'Neill, David Reidy, Pat Ryan.

Watch Cork vs Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm Sunday.