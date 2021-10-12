Paudie Murray steps down as Cork senior Camogie manager after four All-Ireland triumphs

Murray's tenure has come to an end

Paudie Murray has stepped down as manager of the Cork senior Camogie team.

The four-time All-Ireland winning boss has been at the helm on Lee-side since 2012, leading the Rebelettes through a hugely successful decade.

His last game came in the 2021 All-Ireland final, in which Galway overcame Cork 1-15 to 1-12.

"I wish to thank and pay tribute to an incredible bunch of players that I have had the honour to manage throughout my tenure," he said.

"The joy, the tears, the sense of camaraderie and the memories shared will stay with me forever. You have been a credit to yourselves and I thank your families and partners for inculcating in you a sense of decency, a humility and a work ethic that will stand the test of time. I wish you every success in the future.

"Having the opportunity to work with, and learn from, a backroom team whose professionalism, expertise and knowledge was a huge honour and I will be forever indebted to them."

It is the end of an era on Lee-side

"Cork County Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Paudie for his dedication and commitment to Cork Camogie over the last ten years and wish him the best of luck in the next chapter," a statement added.

"There is no doubt that you are leaving Cork Camogie in a promising position and we will aim to build the foundations you have laid to bring glory to Cork in the years to come."

The news comes amid reports linking Murray to the role of manager for the Cork minor men's team.