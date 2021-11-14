Club hurling round-up: Tipperary final ends in draw, Ballyea triumph in Clare

Denis Maher of Thurles Sarsfields celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney will have to do it all over again.

The two Mid-Tipperary rivals met in Semple Stadium, and served up an enthralling contest.

Loughmore, buoyed by the return from injury of Brian McGrath, were forced to dig deep to keep their dreams of a double alive. Liam McGrath scored an equalising point in added time to salvage the 0-23 to 2-17 draw, after 'Sars' had led thanks to two goals from Denis Maher.

John McGrath continued his high-scoring form, hitting 0-12 for Loughmore, with Maher, Pa Bourke and Aidan McCormack leading the scoring charge for Thurles.

Before the replay, Loughmore will be out in a county football final against Clonmel Commercials, meaning their dual players will be involved in championship action across 17 consecutive weekends.

Loughmore-Castleiney's focus will switch to the big ball for the coming week

Clare SHC final

Despite county star Tony Kelly missing through injury, Ballyea are champions in the Banner once more after a narrow 1-17 to 1-16 win over Inagh-Kilnamona at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Niall Deasy stepped up in Kelly's absence, hitting 1-9, while former Clare footballer Gary Brennan scored 0-2.

Ballyea are back into another Munster campaign, where they await Ballygunner or the Tipperary champions in the semi-final.

Niall Deacy and Morgan Garry of Ballyea celebrate at full-time

Dublin SHC final

Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna served up an epic contest on Saturday night in Parnell Park, with the Stillorgan outfit prevailing 4-26 to 2-25 after extra-time.

Crokes looked dead and buried, trailing by nine points in the final quarter, with the Glasnevin club looking set to secure their first senior hurling title.

However, the south-siders produced a stunning comeback, with Ronan Hayes' goal deep into injury-time salvaging a draw.

Enjoying a wave of momentum, Kilmacud pushed on in extra-time, prevailing by seven points to win their first title since 2014.

Ronan Hayes celebrates his late, equalising goal

In Galway, the rescheduled semi-final between Gort and St Thomas' did not take place, after Gort were unable to fulfil the fixture due to Covid-19 issues.

Elsewhere, Tooreen overcame Ballyhaunis, 0-15 to 1-11 in the Mayo decider. Naas completed a hurling-football double, with a 1-16 to 1-13 victory against Celbridge, sealing their third consecutive small ball crown.

Robert Emmetts sealed the London SHC title, defeating St Gabriel's 2-21 to 1-18 after extra-time in Ruislip.