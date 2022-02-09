'Hurling standard in lower tiers has improved dramatically': Down manager Ronan Sheehan says levels are rising

The Down hurlers are hoping for a big season

The Down senior hurlers have enjoyed real progress in recent years.

After promotion in both league and championship in 2020, the Mourne County consolidated their positions in Division 2A and the Joe McDonagh Cup last year.

They have made a flying start to 2022, with a home win over Carlow last weekend, 2-10 to 1-12.

Incremental improvements are welcome to manager Ronan Sheehan, who says it's not just his side who are on an upward trajectory, but the standard of hurling as a whole in the lower tiers.

"If you look over the past 15-20 years, the standard of hurling's lower tiers has improved dramatically," the Newry Shamrocks club man told Sky Sports.

"You look at the scorelines now, whether it's the Christy Ring Cup or Lory Meagher, you regularly see, 18, 20, 21 points scored. If you go back 15-20 years ago to Division 3 or Division 4 of the National Hurling League, you were seeing scores like 0-11 to 0-9, and almost all of those points being scored from frees.

"So what is your aim? Is your aim to try have more counties playing the MacCarthy Cup? Or is your aim to raise the standard of the game, and to make the game more enjoyable because of that?

"While we don't have more teams necessarily winning the MacCarthy Cup, hurling and the standard of hurling has certainly improved. And I think the standard of hurling has definitely improved in Ulster. We may never see the glory days of the early 1990s back again. But it doesn't mean that the game is not better, that more people aren't playing it, and that the skills on display aren't better either, because I think they are."

The standard of hurling has definitely improved in Ulster. We may never see the glory days of the early 1990s back again. But it doesn't mean that the game is not better. Sheehan says the standard of hurling is on the rise

There are building blocks and a blueprint available to push on even further.

"I think what Dublin have done, what Wexford are doing with their GPO [games promotion officers] model, there's a lot there to be learned from," Sheehan outlined.

"I think we've got to try and emulate some of that in Down, in some of our urban areas and try and grow the game. But that's a slow gain, and you've got to set realistic goals. It will take time for that to bear fruit. But we've got more clubs playing. You look yesterday at the Down senior hurling team. There were players from probably seven or eight clubs represented. That's almost unheard of in Down hurling, 15-20 years ago.

"That growing base is making the county stronger, and gives us the opportunity and platform to push on and build."

Down will compete in the Joe McDonagh Cup once more in 2022

"It's disappointing in some ways that we don't have an Ulster Championship," he continued. "We probably have a mini-Ulster Championship in the McGurk Cup, the preseason competition.

"But we don't have any underage [competition]. We don't even have an Ulster Minor Championship, or at U20. So ourselves and Antrim play off to see who goes into Leinster every year. And Leinster are very good to then facilitate us in terms of the U20s or the U17s, as and when required.

"But we've only got 13 or 14 clubs in Down. Only five of those are senior.

"So that's a relatively small base to build hurling off. Down should be trying to establish themselves to be a consistent McDonagh Cup team. That might mean on occasion that you win the McDonagh Cup and you go up into the Liam MacCarthy for a year or two. But realistically, to try and sustain yourself in the Liam MacCarthy would be very difficult."

Down make flying start to the National League

"We were delighted with the win," Sheehan said of Sunday's victory over Carlow.

"The fact that we hung in there, and then after conceding a late goal, we came back up the field and showed the maturity to work the goal ourselves, it was really satisfying.

"We showed great heart and spirit, and that's always what you're looking for at this time of the year.

"It was good to get off to a good start. Particularly against a good team like Carlow. A real positive for us. Loads to build on going forward."

Down defeated the Barrow-siders on Sunday afternoon

With several sides eyeing promotion to the top tier in 2023, it is a Division 2A group fraught with danger.

"There's nothing between any of the teams. That's the beauty of Division 2A and the McDonagh Cup. You look at 2B, and you'd say the standard there is lightyears behind 2A, if I'm being honest. In 2A, any of the teams can beat each other," he outlined.

"Most teams in this league are about securing their safety first, and then worrying about finals and things like that after. I think Westmeath are the one exception to that. They're very clearly looking for promotion. The rest of us are much of a muchness.

"To be fair, it's about consolidation for us, trying to make sure that we're building on it as much as we can. Realistically, Down are a McDonagh Cup team, Division 2A team. If we got up to Division 1, it would be fabulous and whatever else. But we don't have the underage structures and the numbers to sustain that over a duration of time. We are very thoughtful of where we are and what we want to do.

"We want to try and build for the future. But build it in a sustainable way. We're putting a lot of work in at U20 and U17 now as well. And this team is young enough to consolidate and move forward. We've only played one season of Division 2A in the past 10, 11 years. So I think for us, we're looking to retain our status, and we'll look where we go after that.

"Tús maith, leath na hoibre. We've got a good start, but there's a lot of work ahead of us."