Colin Fennelly lost the enjoyment of hurling with Kilkenny, but it remains with Ballyhale Shamrocks

Fennelly and Ballyhale face Ballygunner in Saturday's AIB All-Ireland Club Championship final

Colin Fennelly sat out the 2021 season with Kilkenny and, following November's county final win with Ballyhale, confirmed his intercounty retirement.

The full-forward enjoyed a remarkable decade in the black and amber jersey, since making his championship debut in 2011. But he felt the time was right to walk away, and he is deriving greater enjoyment from playing with his club, Ballyhale Shamrocks.

"It was just I had enough [of intercounty hurling]," Fennelly explained.

"I said that after the county final, my time had went there. I enjoyed it, I absolutely loved playing with Kilkenny. And I'd love to be still there, but that enjoyment wasn't there. And it's there with Ballyhale.

"You could see from the St Thomas' game and stuff, we are enjoying it. The final whistle in that Thomas' game, it meant everything to us. The excitement in people's faces, you see that we are all enjoying it."

I absolutely loved playing with Kilkenny. And I'd love to be still there, but that enjoyment wasn't there. And it's there with Ballyhale. Fennelly fell out of love with intercounty hurling

Given Ballyhale's success has extended the length of his season, there has not been a significant change since walking away from Brian Cody's panel.

"I've felt this year, in general, has been incredibly long. I didn't play with Kilkenny in 2021, and without even that, it feels incredibly long. I can't imagine how TJ [Reid] and Adrian [Mullen] and Eoin Cody and those are feeling," he said.

"I felt like this year is actually quite long. I haven't noticed any difference. You just get a lot more involved in the club to be honest and I've matches all year with the club, helping out with the development of the club as well. All that takes time.

"And it's more the change. You do enjoy it and you find things to fill it. But I don't mind relaxing for a while either but you don't seem to get time to relax. There's people always out there looking for something to be done and it's for the greater good of the club as well. What we're just doing is fantastic. I certainly don't have any void at the moment."

The 32-year-old is not missing intercounty hurling

But he is enjoying the more laid-back environment as a club hurler.

"It's a lot more relaxed," he said. "I think with county, you're a lot more conscious. We do the same amount of training and the same amount of gym with both Ballyhale and Kilkenny, but it's the things outside of it. You don't have to watch your sleep as much, you don't have to watch your diet as much and it's those small key things.

"I think there's a lot more pressure when it comes to Kilkenny then when you're playing - you think a lot more about it - you get tired and overwhelmed from it all and certainly since I've finished, it has been a lot more relaxed and enjoyable.

"But that's what comes with playing with Kilkenny. You're at the top and you're there to be dragged back down as much as possible from other teams.

"We were at the top for long enough and that time ran out I suppose."

Fennelly is looking for a sixth AIB All-Ireland club title on Saturday, when Ballyhale face Ballygunner at Croke Park. It is all the more remarkable achievement considering that no club other than the Shamrocks have won more than four Tommy Moore Cup triumphs.

But he is solely concentrating on the 60 minutes of action.

"When you're coming up to another All-Ireland final, you can't focus on it because they're so hard to win and me talking about what we've won in the past or what we've done won't mean anything [on Saturday]," he added.

"People are talking about the 50th anniversary of the club as well. Again, it's fantastic for the club but again it's not going to win us an All-Ireland final, so our focus is just on that game and everything else is just nice talk in the background."