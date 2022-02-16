GAA merger with LGFA and Camogie Association gathering support: 'Things need to change' says Aisling Maher

Dublin Camogie star Aisling Maher is in favour of a merger

Momentum around a potential merger of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association is growing.

The GPA is bringing a motion to the GAA Congress, calling for greater integration between the three bodies. While last week, GAA chief Tom Ryan wrote of his ambition to eventually synchronise the three Gaelic games governing bodies: "Clearly the three codes can operate to best effect when managed in common."

And many players feel that the sooner a merger takes place, the better.

"I think there's a lot of benefits to it. I hope that we'll see it happen," said Dublin Camogie star Aisling Maher.

"The GPA have put out a call to sit down with all three bodies and have a serious conversation about it. In fairness to the GPA, they have done huge work in getting conversations started in areas of equality and stuff, where things need to change. I think that will be a really important step moving forward.

"We've seen even with the merger between the WGPA and GPA, we've seen that the appetite is there from the players' perspective, both on the male and female side to work closer together and form a more equal playing field for everyone involved. I hope that that conversation will extend to the three organisations themselves.

"The first step is sitting down and having a conversation, with the mutual intention of getting as close as we can to becoming one organisation. It's not going to happen overnight. These things never change overnight. But I don't see a reason that it can't happen quickly enough.

"A huge issue is just tradition and mindset. There's a lot of people who still consider the GAA to be a male-centred organisation. They consider male footballers and hurlers to be the forefront of that organisation. I think changing that mindset to bring ladies football and Camogie up to being a crucial pillar within that organisation is something that needs to happen. It's changing, I think we're beginning to see the value of Camogie and the LGFA within the organisation as a whole."

And the drawbacks of operating under a separate organisation are clear for Maher.

"Access is a huge thing," she said. "We [Dublin] don't have a home ground at the minute as a Camogie team. We don't have a fixed home pitch. So for us, from a practical perspective, week-on-week, year-on-year, we're waiting to hear what pitch we're using, what pitch we're training on, where our home games are going to be played. You could have a situation where you're playing in a competitive situation in the league or championship, you might be playing on a pitch that half the team has never played on before.

"Needless to say, that would never happen with the men's set-up, because the GAA has home pitches, be that Parnell Park or Croke Park or wherever it is."

As an example, Dublin's National League opener at home to Galway on Saturday did not have a confirmed venue until Wednesday, when it was announced for Round Towers GAA in Clondalkin.

"I would love to be able to tell you where our game is on Saturday. But the reality is I don't know," Maher said on Tuesday morning.

"That's a huge issue for us as players. I don't know in my head where that match is going to be. From a sports psychology, visualisation, preparing for the game perspective, that's a challenge. But on top of that, you want to be encouraging clubs to bring young kids out. The feasibility aspect of a club organising a bus for an U10 team to go to a match when you don't have a venue, those challenges speak for themselves.

"It's not anybody's fault. The Camogie Association just don't have the same access to one specific ground.

"It is a huge barrier to the promotion of the game, and it is a barrier to the growth of the game.

"So it is something that needs to be addressed as a priority going forward."

GAA eyeing further progress

The GAA is treating a merger as a key objective moving forward.

"The rapid expansion, and ever-growing profile of women's sport was a heartening theme of the past year," director general Tom Ryan wrote in his annual report.

"Camogie and ladies football are to the forefront of this movement and represent perhaps the fastest growing codes in Gaelic games, if not in Irish sport.

"The GAA enjoys very close links with both bodies.

"Our core objectives are pursued in common, and our strategies are derived in tandem

"Much of what was positive in the GAA last year was achieved jointly with the other two codes. In fact, the instances of collaboration far outnumber those initiatives pursued independently. And far outweigh them in terms of impact. However, the core dynamic is still that of three distinct organisations working together.

"Perhaps the time is approaching when we can build on the progress to date in order that the relationships can evolve to a new level. Our clubs have shown the way in this regard. The 'One Club' model is well established and flourishing. Clearly the three codes can operate to best effect when managed in common.

Tom Ryan says an amalgamation would benefit all parties

"Member consultation as part of the recently launched GAA Strategic Plan identified an overwhelming desire for the three associations to come together. So, I hope and expect that we can start exploring parallels at governing body level in the coming months.

"The parameters of any discussions will have to be set out clearly of course. Any amalgamation can only work - indeed can only happen - when each party is completely happy with the shape, extent and pace of change. So, this is not something to be undertaken lightly, or in haste, but I believe it to be worthwhile.

"It cannot be, or cannot be perceived as, a takeover of any organisation by another. It cannot be forced, and it cannot result in any loss of identity or compromised ambition.

"The GAA is a devolved organisation which thrives on the independence of its constituents. We value and foster differing identities. That can provide a model for a new organisation encapsulating all Gaelic games codes.

"If the outcome is a stronger combined front to promote Gaelic games, then it will also be more fulfilling more effective and more worthwhile."