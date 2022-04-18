Limerick's big statement | Leinster SHC wide open | Tyrone up and running: GAA weekend talking points

Cian Lynch and Limerick put on a vintage display

Following the first weekend of the 2022 GAA Championships, we reflect on the major talking points.

Limerick's big statement

The Treaty blew Cork out of the water, in a performance that was every bit as dominant as their All-Ireland triumph last August.

Limerick's struggles during the National League were clearly no concern to the group. They have timed their run to perfection, and are well placed again this year as they bid for a third consecutive All-Ireland title.

The manner in which John Kiely's charges dominated their hosts in front of a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh was a statement of intent. They didn't break stride in the absence of injured duo Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey in the full-forward line.

Kyle Hayes was a real threat in the inside forward line, with Mike Casey slotting right in at corner-back.

Their hunger was plain to see, and the work-rate forced numerous turnovers from the Cork backs.

There is no doubt about it, Limerick remain the team to beat this summer.

Limerick out-numbered and out-worked Cork at every juncture

Tipp have cause for optimism

The Premier County came away from Walsh Park empty-handed, but in many ways, Colm Bonnar will be relatively pleased.

The Déise were being hyped up after their stunning National League success, but Tipp showed that even in transition, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Rather than relying on the older guard, it was James Quigley, Craig Morgan, Conor Bowe and Mark Kehoe who led the Premier charge, as they went toe-to-toe with their hosts for long periods.

Although Waterford's class eventually told as their bench carried them across the line, Tipp will remain optimistic that they can finish in the top three spots in the provincial round robin.

Clare come to Thurles next Sunday, and home games against the Banner and Cork will decide Tipperary's season.

Tipp exceeded expectations, but just fell short in pursuit of victory

Leinster is wide open

Henry Shefflin was left scratching his head, wondering how his Galway side did not come away with the two points on offer in Wexford Park.

The Tribesmen dominated the bulk of the contest, but a late comeback spearheaded by Lee Chin earned the Model County a draw. Injury to Conor Whelan is now a major setback for Galway.

After Kilkenny and Dublin picked up wins over Westmeath and Laois respectively with differing degrees of ease, the Leinster round-robin looks wide open.

The Dubs travel to the southeast on Saturday, looking to land the first significant blow of the Leinster Championship when they face the Yellowbellies.

Defeat would not prove a knock-out punch for either side, but the result could go a long way to determining the finishing positions.

Chin spearheads stunning Wexford comeback

Tyrone up and running, but McKenna suspension is a huge setback

Not much would have been read into a comprehensive Tyrone victory, and therefore their early struggles in the 2-17 to 2-10 win on Saturday should be similarly disregarded.

However, the clear impact of the match is that they will be without Conor McKenna for the visit of Derry to Healy Park in two weeks' time.

The former Australian Rules star turned the tide of the Ulster SFC preliminary round tie in Brewster Park, as the All-Ireland champions took control by scoring 1-8 without reply.

With so much talk around Tyrone's reduced depth due to a high number of departures from the panel in recent months, a substitute of McKenna's calibre was a useful tool for Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

They will likely be without his services for the showdown with the Oak Leaf County, after he was shown a straight red card for being the third man to enter a melee.

Following Derry's impressive National League campaign, Tyrone will need to be at their best in two weeks' time. And the loss of McKenna is a major blow in that regard.

Should Tyrone and Fermanagh's hurling clash have been better showcased?

A healthy crowd of 7,839 attended Fermanagh vs Tyrone in the Ulster SFC on Saturday evening, which was preceded by the home county's minor team in action against Down.

On Sunday, the hurlers of Fermanagh and Tyrone faced off in the Nickey Rackard Cup, with a far smaller crowd in attendance.

Would hurling in the counties have benefited from the exposure to a bigger crowd by playing it as a curtain-raiser to the football?

Granted, the Red Hands had home advantage in the small ball encounter, but some imagination from the powers that be could have facilitated a double-header.

Hurling in Ulster continues to remain in the dark.

The meeting of Tyrone and Fermanagh's footballers took place in Enniskillen on Saturday evening

New York getting closer to a championship win, as a new era beckons

New York pushed Sligo all the way on Sunday, as they levelled the contest in the 67th minute. But the Yeats County reeled off the last four points of the contest to progress to the Connacht SFC semi-final.

It was the Exiles' 22nd outing in the province since their introduction in 1999, and their first in three years after they missed out on competing in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Buoyed by the performances of Johnny Glynn and Adrian Varley, who have represented Galway in hurling and football respectively in the past, New York asked serious questions of Tony McEntee's side.

They are edging closer to a Connacht Championship win, and one could soon materialise in the coming years.

But for now, they can concentrate on the Tailteann Cup. They travel to Ireland later this year, entering the second-tier competition at the quarter-final stage.

